Change is good

A couple of years ago my life changed. I was a happy journalist working for a lovely news paper. We had fun, we had tears and we had challenges. In that year I attached a group of friends to my life who are still, each in their own way, special to me. A year went by and we were all retrenched. Oh sh*t...No...not really.
 
After my retrenchment I joined the local news paper as an online editor. Same story (bar the retrenchment). Great job, great fun, great challenges, happiness, sadness, laughing, tears. Friends. Very dear friends. I was happy, very happy for two and a half years. Although I worked with a great team for two-and-a-half years and I (think) I was good at my job, my heart always yearned to take up the pen again and embrace the world of journalism again...believe me, it's a whole lot different than other worlds. So earlier this year I decided to apply for the position as crime reporter (still at the same publication) and low and behold, I made the cut and here I am. 
 
Where is this all going to you might wonder? 
 
You see, I am a firm believer that change is a good thing. Whether planned or not. It challenges you and pushes you out of your comfort zone. Outside of your comfort zone your assumptions are challenged and you must find new ways to articulate who you are and what you believe. Horizons are broadened and your level of experience raised. You are pushed to your limits and only then do you realize what you are actually capable of.
 
You start to challenge things you would normally not dream of. You ask questions, because you don't have the answers. (And I like asking questions).
 
When you are open to change, you are open to saying yes to more. You are open to more experiences and opportunities. By altering the way you live your life, even in a small way, change can present opportunities that can have a domino effect, providing you with more choices than you ever dreamed possible.
 
I have been embracing change since a young age. During my life I have lived in 3 countries and in over 20 houses, I changed schools three times and have tried about 5 different careers. Having said, I will (hopefully) not have change my current career for the next 30 years...oh and I divorced once. (Hopefully not again either).
 
Without change, things stay the same and ultimately we will stagnate and die. Embrace change, whether you wanted it or not. Don't become boring.
 
Remember the movie Stranger than Fiction? The main character, Harold Crick, does the same things at exactly the same time for years. He leads a completely dull, extremely predictable, and uninteresting life. That is how your life would be without changes.

So next time you get the temptation to avoid or resist the change, aim instead to initiate the ones that will lead you to where you want be.

And remember—if there is no change, there will be no butterflies! 
 
"So I beg you to think of change more positively. When we say “This is a game changer,” that connotes something good and positive. And yes, it’s okay to “change” your mind. – Allan Karl.
11:54 (GMT+2), Wed, 05 July 2017
