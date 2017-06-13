Translate to: 

Looney tunes keep lovers apart

Most folk suffer from vibrating tissues within the airways of the nose and throat. And it can have dire repercussions in the home.
 
Snoring. It has caused many a sleeping partner to bed down in separate rooms. This presupposes one partner (usually the wife) doesn't snore, and claims the noise of her man is becoming unbearable.
 
A friend's wife goes to bed wearing earphones, so, ironically, he is left a victim of her snoring.
 
Funny thing. Why do womenfolk - the ones I know, including my Heidi - claim they don't have the problem of turbulent airflow, nor do they have narrowed airways? "Men are born that way," is the claim.
 
I have first-hand experience of many snoring womenfolk. OK, on a different pitch to that of a male, but snoring nevertheless. I recall while still going steady with my chick, I experienced many a dual snoring session. By her mom and dad. At first I thought they were conversing too loudly, but it became apparent they were holding their own unique form of 'conversation'.
 
His was a deep, drawn out intake and outflow, whereas hers was a high-pitched one with an added steam whistle. But, to her dying day, she never admitted to it. Even after I made a recording of their nightly chat as proof, she claimed the tape was doctored.
 
Heidi and the kids visited farming relatives in the sticks. The host couple's snoring had the frightened youngsters creeping into bed with their mom because "Oom and Antie are having a big fight, and are killing each other".
The argument still continues in our home. It's now just the two of us. With adopted Spiky and Peanuts. And, she tells everyone, my snoring has become worse. I've learnt not to accuse her of the same retrogression. But, between you and me, her snoring has taken on new, acceptable proportions. It's now melodious. One night it sounded like strings playing the Waltz of the Flowers by Tchaikovsky.
 
And Peanuts ever so often joins in the chorus of O sole mio. Wouldn't be surprised if the next session brings on How much is that doggie in the window? Must remember to record these performances in future.
 
Evidently, according to Heidi, mine are just annoying, tuneless snores. Even if I did a guttural Royal Hotel, she would remain mum. Must keep the recorder going while I'm asleep - for pride's sake.
