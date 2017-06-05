Chase the winter blues away

This mildly spicy dish with its interesting flavour combinations is tasty, healthy and easy on the pocket.

INGREDIENTS



2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 sticks celery, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 chorizo sausage, sliced

6 pork sausages

1½ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp chili flakes

1 tsp ground cumin

2 bay leaves

1 Tbsp dried thyme

125ml white wine

1 can chopped tomatoes

1 chicken stock cube

1 can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Salt and black pepper to taste



METHOD



Heat the olive oil in a large pan. Add the onion and garlic. Cook gently for 5 minutes. Add the celery and peppers and cook for a further 5 minutes.



Add the sausages and fry for 5 minutes, then stir in the spices and herbs and continue cooking for 1 to 2 minutes or until the aromas are released.



Pour in the wine and use a wooden spoon to remove any residue stuck to the pan. Add the tinned tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Crumble in the stock cube and stir in.



Cook for 40 minutes. Stir in the beans and cook for a further 5 minutes. Season and serve.