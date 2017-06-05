Chase the winter blues away

This mildly spicy dish with its interesting flavour combinations is tasty, healthy and easy on the pocket.
INGREDIENTS
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 sticks celery, chopped
1 yellow bell pepper, chopped
3 garlic cloves, crushed
1 chorizo sausage, sliced
6 pork sausages
1½ tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp chili flakes
1 tsp ground cumin
2 bay leaves
1 Tbsp dried thyme
125ml white wine
1 can chopped tomatoes
1 chicken stock cube
1 can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
Salt and black pepper to taste
METHOD
Heat the olive oil in a large pan. Add the onion and garlic. Cook gently for 5 minutes. Add the celery and peppers and cook for a further 5 minutes.
Add the sausages and fry for 5 minutes, then stir in the spices and herbs and continue cooking for 1 to 2 minutes or until the aromas are released.
Pour in the wine and use a wooden spoon to remove any residue stuck to the pan. Add the tinned tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Crumble in the stock cube and stir in.
Cook for 40 minutes. Stir in the beans and cook for a further 5 minutes. Season and serve.
12:39 (GMT+2), Wed, 28 June 2017