Translate to: 

Chase the winter blues away

7
This mildly spicy dish with its interesting flavour combinations is tasty, healthy and easy on the pocket.
 
INGREDIENTS

2 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 sticks celery, chopped
1 yellow bell pepper, chopped
3 garlic cloves, crushed
1 chorizo sausage, sliced
6 pork sausages
1½ tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp chili flakes
1 tsp ground cumin
2 bay leaves
1 Tbsp dried thyme
125ml white wine
1 can chopped tomatoes
1 chicken stock cube
1 can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
Salt and black pepper to taste

METHOD

Heat the olive oil in a large pan. Add the onion and garlic. Cook gently for 5 minutes. Add the celery and peppers and cook for a further 5 minutes.

Add the sausages and fry for 5 minutes, then stir in the spices and herbs and continue cooking for 1 to 2 minutes or until the aromas are released.

Pour in the wine and use a wooden spoon to remove any residue stuck to the pan. Add the tinned tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Crumble in the stock cube and stir in.

Cook for 40 minutes. Stir in the beans and cook for a further 5 minutes. Season and serve.
12:39 (GMT+2), Wed, 28 June 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Gifted
Gifted
Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man raising a child prodigy - his...
Cars 3
Cars 3
Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary...
Rough Night
Rough Night
In Rough Night, an edgy R-rated comedy, five best friends from college...
Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge
Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge
Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling...
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons,...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
The ice cream vedors at Herold's Bay are currently operating illegally. Would you report them to the authorities if you see them at the beach?
No, they complete my trip to the beach
George Herald 45%
Yes, they should comply with the municipal bylaws
George Herald 7%
It does not affect me
George Herald 48%
Men
Women
Search
Masterofsum
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 52.
GentleTouch_702
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up