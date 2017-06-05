The president sniggers, citizens snarl

Motoring to mountain goat country from Paradise, one of our favourite pit-stops is a picturesque and pristine town. Friendly folk, cosy coffee and curio shops and top quaint eateries.

An ideal showing for tourists seeking ghost towns.

We were advised to put the trip on hold, but a journo’s curiosity persuaded us to set off – albeit with some misgiving.

So, no customers, no income.

And another topic of conversation among tourists in passing buses.

And not a little introspection.

What are the causes behind this country-wide tendency to not only protest, but to do it with an intensity that defies normality? And the criminal intent and killer instinct are always present. Why?

Is it low wages? Is it the lack of service delivery from inept and corrupt municipalities? If so, are these enough reasons to turn usually placid folk into performing acts of barbarism? Would legal, peaceful protest not be sufficient to get their point across?

Taking to the streets with the intention of injuring, vandalising and stealing they’re compounding the problem. Don’t they realise setting fire to crops, trucks, schools and trains, they’re destroying the very assets that allow them jobs? To replace these items means unbudgeted expenditure which inevitably leads to dismissals.. I reckon the reason for this untoward behaviour has darker undertones. Political. Corrupt governance and a weak president who couldn’t care a fig.

An ideal place to take a break from umpteen road stoppages and terror trucks. Until recently, that is.The town joined the queue of protesters, this time motived by some emotive local council issue. And not unlike protests this one was coupled with violence and vandalism, rendering the town out of bounds to visitors.Luckily the worst of the event was over by the time we passed through, but what greeted us on the strip of highway adjacent to the town was enough of a shock. The smell was the first clue nasty things had taken place. Burnt out tyres lined the sides of the street blackened with dust. Strewn rocks and stones added evidence of a community gone berserk. Reports had it that shop fronts where smashed and pilfering was rife. In the town centre.However, to us law-abiding citizens the disgusting incident was cause for concern and disappointment.And we missed out on our askoek with cheese and jam. Damn.