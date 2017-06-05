Translate to: 

The president sniggers, citizens snarl

15
Motoring to mountain goat country from Paradise, one of our favourite pit-stops is a picturesque and pristine town. Friendly folk, cosy coffee and curio shops and top quaint eateries.
 
An ideal place to take a break from umpteen road stoppages and terror trucks. Until recently, that is.
The town joined the queue of protesters, this time motived by some emotive local council issue. And not unlike protests this one was coupled with violence and vandalism, rendering the town out of bounds to visitors.
An ideal showing for tourists seeking ghost towns.
 
We were advised to put the trip on hold, but a journo’s curiosity persuaded us to set off – albeit with some misgiving.
 
Luckily the worst of the event was over by the time we passed through, but what greeted us on the strip of highway adjacent to the town was enough of a shock. The smell was the first clue nasty things had taken place. Burnt out tyres lined the sides of the street blackened with dust. Strewn rocks and stones added evidence of a community gone berserk. Reports had it that shop fronts where smashed and pilfering was rife. In the town centre.
So, no customers, no income.
 
And another topic of conversation among tourists in passing buses.
 
However, to us law-abiding citizens the disgusting incident was cause for concern and disappointment.
And not a little introspection.
 
What are the causes behind this country-wide tendency to not only protest, but to do it with an intensity that defies normality? And the criminal intent and killer instinct are always present. Why?
 
Is it low wages? Is it the lack of service delivery from inept and corrupt municipalities? If so, are these enough reasons to turn usually placid folk into performing acts of barbarism? Would legal, peaceful protest not be sufficient to get their point across?
 
Taking to the streets with the intention of injuring, vandalising and stealing they’re compounding the problem. Don’t they realise setting fire to crops, trucks, schools and trains, they’re destroying the very assets that allow them jobs? To replace these items means unbudgeted expenditure which inevitably leads to dismissals.. I reckon the reason for this untoward behaviour has darker undertones. Political. Corrupt governance and a weak president who couldn’t care a fig.
 
And we missed out on our askoek with cheese and jam. Damn.
09:29 (GMT+2), Fri, 23 June 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Gifted
Gifted
Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man raising a child prodigy - his...
Cars 3
Cars 3
Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary...
Rough Night
Rough Night
In Rough Night, an edgy R-rated comedy, five best friends from college...
Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge
Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge
Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling...
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons,...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
The ice cream vedors at Herold's Bay are currently operating illegally. Would you report them to the authorities if you see them at the beach?
No, they complete my trip to the beach
George Herald 37%
Yes, they should comply with the municipal bylaws
George Herald 16%
It does not affect me
George Herald 47%
Men
Women
Search
Forrestcat
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 60.
Adrian_av8r
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 33 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up