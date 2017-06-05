Sharing, not caring

The principal of a prominent local school gave boys in Grade 1 a final written warning for fighting on the playground during break.

It started quite innocently as a game of chase. At some point the boy being pursued stopped. He turned and slapped his pursuer. This was the end of the game. Two other boys joined in to “lend a hand” in the retaliation.

Is this what we are reaping from dallying with violence, in every way from its most cartoonish, diluted to its most raw and unedited form? Are we computing that it will affect our very core from as early as foundation phase at primary school?

A new catalyst in our desensitisation towards violence is facebook live, according to an article on Buzzfeed. Since its introduction in December 2015, this feature, allowing facebook users to record videos and broadcast them live, has contained an alarming amount of extremely graphic violent content. This includes child abuse, rape, torture, shootings and even suicide.

Videos recorded on facebook live can be viewed for 24 hours.

According to The Independent, a victim of the Grenfell Tower fire in London, Rania Ibrham, filmed herself on facebook live as she was trapped by flames on the 24th floor. In the video, she can be heard screaming and praying, as the smoke from the fire forced her back into her apartment. From what is known, Ibrham has not been seen since. The facebook live video is the last memory her family has of her.

Also on facebook live, a man in Bangkok shows his 19-minute-long preparations to commit suicide. Two men in Slovenia filmed themselves beating a third to death.

Add to these atrocities videoed and shared on social media, a graphic account of three boys aged 15,16 and 17, raping a 14-year-old school girl in Bloemfontein last week.

When facebook live was born, CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed it to be a “wonderful medium to share raw and instinctive content”.

What are you doing to contribute to this dilly-dallying with violence on social media by liking or sharing graphic content of any kind?

Positioning himself on top of his buddy being held down by the other two boys, the boy giving chase had his fists raining down on his friend's face relentlessly. Distressed teachers could hardly believe what they had witnessed.Facing the consequences of their game gone wrong in the principal’s office soon afterwards, their bravado turned into tearful remorse. They were not spared a candid explanation of what their despicable behaviour might lead to.One shocking account of violence upon another. No holds barred.Zuckerberg has since commented that 3 000 people more will be employed to bridle the content on facebook. This, atop the 7 000 people already employed worldwide to manage violent content on facebook.The popular cliche, “sharing is caring”, in this case couldn’t be further from the truth. It is naive and careless. Moreover, it contributes to a downward spiral of desensitisation that we can hardly reverse.