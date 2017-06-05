Life has to go on

But how? And when will normality return?

I only had to evacuate my house and was blessed that it did not burn, but the desperate stories that we all hear as journalists at the Knysna-Plett Herald, keep coming.

This week, again, we have so many totally heartwrenching stories that it is impossible to write about them all.

Instead of the traditional greeting of "How are you?", in Knysna the first thing people ask one another is, "Do you have a house?"

Apart from the gargantuan task of rebuilding the infrastructure of Knysna and the lives of her people in a practical way, what we see a need for is trauma counselling.

When I hear helicopters it makes me feel nauseous. When I leave work in the evenings I switch the heater off five times and then am so afraid of fire that I pull the plug out of the wall.

Our gas heater has run out of fuel and instead of filling it, I suggested we just use an oil heater where not a flame is to be seen. Right now, actually lighting a fire in our fireplace is not even a consideration.

My colleague Riana van der Schyff heard wind last night (June 19) and although the fires are out in her area she could not sleep until she had driven around the area in the middle of the night checking for herself that there were no flames.

The deluge of destruction that has become our story to tell is so immense, that I don't know how to carry on, where to pick up and where to even begin to see an end.

For those who have lost their homes and whose stories have been written, thank you for sharing your pain and shock so honestly with us.

Each and every one of you is equally important to us.

In the weeks to come we will still tell stories of sadness, but also hopefully of hope, but there is no way we will ever get to tell the story of hundreds of people in the same desolate homeless boat whether you have lost your home or your job, your possessions, memories and the list goes on.A letter handwritten to me, which speaks to all the journalists who covered this fire, is for me now one very special reason to carry on.

Falconer thanked the Knysna-Plett Herald for "excellent work".

When I feel like I want to run away because coverage of a disaster of such magnitude is overwhelming, I remember we as newspaper people are all here now to keep the community informed.

The fires started two weeks ago, Knysna has been scorched, fires are under control now and life must go on.In last week's dedicated 48 pages we devoted as much space we could to the damage, to people stories, to the fires.Brenda Falconer wrote: "Thank you for keeping the distressed community so well informed. Knysna will rise again and be the star of the Garden Route. We will never forget and always be grateful for the togetherness. Everyone was touched whether emotionally, physically or financially. Now we have to clean up somehow or another."And to reassure everybody who lost a home that they are not alone, to publish articles which are of practical help and to do our best in the weeks and months to come to speak of heroes and how to go forward from here.