Not about the fires

I don’t want to write about the recent Knysna fires (7 June 2017). Everyone is writing about the fires. So here’s me not writing about the fires.

The last 3 weeks of my life revolved around the fires in Knysna, Plettenberg Bay and pretty much all over the Garden Route. If you haven’t heard by now, it was the firestorm of the century. Some even called it the end of the world…Do they have any idea how big the world is? The world is not Knysna…this world is like a million Knysnas…or something like that. Anyway…

Reality is that once the fires were under control and life slowly returned ‘back to normal’ we in the office had to do some damage control and ‘mopping up’ of our own…we’re still busy.

After no more than 5 hours sleep between the first “There’s a fire in Elandskraal plantation near Sedgefield. We will send you more information soon”-WhatsApp at 06:00 on Wednesday morning and Friday afternoon when we finally left the office, it still surprises me that we (myself and my two colleagues on the digital team) didn’t end up with each other’s heads in our mouths.

I honestly don’t think anyone has a clue what we went through during those 3 days.

Yes, I have the utmost respect for the firefighters and other heroes who put their lives on the line for something that probably doesn't even belong to them. Yes, I realize that people literally gave their lives fighting the fires...and I'm not trying to take anything away from them. I know a lot of people lost all their belongings and I really feel for them from the bottom of my heart. From the fire fighters, to the people who drove up and down delivering donations...to everyone involved...everyone who did what they could within their capacity, I salute you!



Behind the scenes we were dealing with crashing systems, criticising readers, (sometimes) frantic journalists, Facebook and WhatsApp groups sending voice notes, video clips and inundating us with the Kilimanjaro of content! I know content is king, but this was something so surreal. Everyone with their own opinion.

Arson, cigarette buds, global warming, plantation fire that wasn't killed properly, lighting, dust from gas that planes leave behind when they fly over the area…everyone had their own conspiracy theory, to which they are entitled, but I heard it from all angles and sometimes I just had to laugh. *Smile and wave*

We had people on our case about stories (non-fire related) that didn’t go onto the website (didn’t I just say our systems crashed?), people bitching and moaning because we dare to put something non-fire related on our Facebook page, commenting that we are insensitive towards Knysna and its people….oi, how could we? Aren’t we just the most terrible people on earth? *Notice dripping sarcasm*

Made me realize, you are not chocolate, you can't please everyone simultaneously...like in never!

Anyway – none of it matters now. However which way we look at it, the damage is done. Whether by the fire or someone with a fiery mouth at the wrong time…Makes me think of that thing I keep reading on Facebook about the plate:

Do you understand?

I understand about flaring tempers, working under pressure and small irritations becoming big issues…how you deal with it is up to you, just don’t let them fester and eventually erupt, destroying everything in its path.

Alas, the fires aren’t going to apologise anytime soon…I will let them smoulder in peace. They might be doused, but the repercussions will remain for a very long time!

Enough about the fires…this blog is not about the fires. If you want more info on the fires, Google it! (Just search Knysna fires and voila).The thing is, besides the fires raging and burning down the entire Garden Route, normal life still carried on. Albeit much of it put on the back burner during those 3 days of inferno, we still had to go home after work, get up and ready for the next day, get home, cook supper, sort out the kids, bunnies, dogs, cats, husbands, wives (Some of us had to postpone a wedding anniversary by 3 days and others a birthday) but we managed our lives and these two celebrations without much sleep…somehow…we just had to. No time for slacking!Grab a plate and throw it on the ground.- Okay doneDid it break?- YesNow say sorry to it.- SorryDid it go back to the way it was before?- No