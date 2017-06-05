Translate to: 

Nothing to write home about

15
Some weirdo suggests I write my memoirs. Whatever for? And to whom? The life of a journalist is one big bore, so to write about anything significant or exciting is a misnomer.

In my case there’s an additional dull period at the start of my career. Banking. Nothing can be duller than working in an environment surrounded by folk whose lips are permanently stapled. Computers were still unknown, so cheques were physically transported in satchels to the reserve bank for clearance. Adding machines on wheels were used to balance the transactions. To put some life into the office I would hide the machines in the storeroom. The cursing and scurrying by panic-stricken staffers that followed made my day. My escapades were short lived when I was reported to the midget manager with the unlikely surname of Mr Long. He suggested, wisely, that I change careers.

See, nothing here for memoirs.

I’ve always been fascinated with print. During my school years I ran a ‘newspaper’ produced on typewritten wax sheets run off on a duplicating machine. To the delight of my fellows, I quoted sayings unique to each teacher in a column called, “Guess who said?” One of two teachers paid me back via the cane. Or writing out, “I must not write rubbish” fifty times. (Hasn’t helped – I still write garbage).

By the way, the duplicating machine was housed in the secretary’s office, so I had to sneak in without her knowledge to do the ‘print run’. My best school mate had to keep ‘cavey’.

Still no big deal justifying an autobiography.

Years later I was head-hunted by a newspaper publisher. The monosyllabic interview must go do down as the shortest ever. I was out of there in five minutes.

“Are you an editor?”

“Yes,” I reply.

“Do you live in Rooipoort?”

Affirmative.

“Would you like to start a newspaper there?”

“Yes”.

“When can you start?”

“What’s the package,” I whisper.

“What are you earning now?”

I tell him.

“I’ll double it”.

I joined his company and lasted until retirement. They were arguably the best years of my working life. Oh, and a success story for the publisher.

As an editor I rubbed shoulders with the good, bad and ugly. Boring stuff, like a mayoress went off with the mayoral chauffeur. Or, an orchestra conductor forced heavy operas on a mining public only familiar with braais, rugby and Chevrolet. Or, a PT teacher did push-ups with a matriculant behind the rugby posts.

Conclusion: Nothing to justify memoirs.
07:31 (GMT+2), Thu, 15 June 2017
