The storm of a lifetime

The Knysna-Plett Herald was alerted of one fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning and by midday the lid had blown off the pressure cooker.

There were fires everywhere, there was thick smoke in town, there were rumours of all sorts of buildings and places burning down.

It was virtually impossible to make sense of what was happening.

Our phones were ringing off the hook from terrified people asking for information.

Somehow our office got through a production day – the last couple hours done with no electricity and only a generator.

Cellphone signals were starting to become erratic.

The man in my life has to be the calmest person I know so when he ran, which I have never seen before, and told us to get out of the office, it occurred to me that it was worse than we could see.

Mark had been driving and photographing Knsyna up in flames since the very first fire.

Former colleague Chris du Plessis was with us and ran, but it was too late as his house in Knysna Heights was burning. He managed to save what he calls an ugly lamp and precious paintings. His life work as a journalist and television and film producer was destroyed.

Our subeditor Riana van der Schyff could not come in at all that day as the N2 was closed because of the Kruisfontein fire, and it was in any case too dangerous to leave her place in Harkerville.

Then we heard that our reporter Stefan Goosen's home was in real danger because the main farm he lives on had been evacuated.

By the time I got to my house, the light was failing, I had been at work since the wee hours of that morning, put out a newspaper on my own, fed the web and I could literally not think straight.

What to pack, Mark asked? I took a soft toy that belonged to my daughter 24 years ago and a pottery vase my 20-year-old son had made for me when he was really little.

I threw some jewellery together, underwear and some other clothing.

The most important documents of my life I left behind: birth certificates of me and my children, my tertiary education documents and my portfolio, which I have been collecting for 30 years.

We were lucky to be safe at the Knysna Yacht Club, who must be praised for taking everybody in, and that includes big dogs, small ones, cats, you name it.

It was the most terrifying venue to be at because we had a view of both sides of the estuary going up in smoke.

Comments like "Armageddon", "Apocalypse Now", "This is the end of Knysna" were made by people simply astonished, blown away by what was happening around them.

Eventually, in the early hours of the morning when my phone, laptop and that of Mark and Stefan's were dead and we could no longer work, we lay on the floor and slept fitfully.

In the wee hours of dawn a new fear became a reality. We had to all go and actually look to see if we had homes left - the darkest hour was now the dawn.

A house on the corner near me had burnt down, but ours was mercifully standing.

I dropped the first evacuation kit and fled back to work and like the rest of our editorial team have been working since.

What I can say is that I have seen bombings and all sorts of atrocities, including floods, but I have never seen anything close to this.

There is no order and will not be for a very long time. The devastation we have witnessed is something no words could ever tell.

The whole of Knysna is in shock and people who lost homes will never be the same.

To all those who lost so much, sincere condolences from the Knysna-Plett Herald team.

To the people who helped keep sanity in a mad world, like the Knysna municipality team and others, to all the charity operations and volunteers, thank you.

As the fires spread we fed news onto our online platform at the same time as putting the newspaper to bed.The second time around I packed a more sensible evacuation kit, but when we were let back home the third time I decided, to hell with this, and unpacked everything neatly in its place so there was a semblance of order in my life.And to our firefighters, without you we would not have a town.