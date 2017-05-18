Translate to: 

Gross habits drive me up the wall

15
If there’s one thing that has me chomping at the bit is a mouth chewing crisps or peanuts in the close proximity of my earhole. The sounds trigger visions of me grabbing the throat of the chewer with my bare hands and applying pressure until he or she spits out the offending crunchies.
 
Another habit getting to me is diners, after chowing spare ribs, pick their teeth with a fork without hiding the disgusting exercise with a free hand. They then spit out the marinated flotsam into the air, without once thinking they’ll fly into the faces of nearby diners.
 
Then there are the cellphone hogs in public places. “Sorry darling, I didn’t mean to be nasty with your mom. But you must agree, she was out of line calling me a chauvinistic pig. What’s that? What do you mean I am a chauvinistic pig?” And so it carries on until you’re tempted to join in the discussion and agree with the wife and mother-in-law. Or grab his phone and trample it underfoot.
 
And the sniffers during flights who don't use tissues to clear the disgusting attachment. It’s enough to make you honk.
 
How about radio jocks who, when taking calls from listeners, insist on asking, “How are you?” umpteen dozen times in a session. What answer to they expect? “Terrible thanks”? Or, “I’m suicidal”? Or, “I’m a little constipated, but otherwise OK.”?
 
And automated phone systems. “Thanks for phoning. But due to an unprecedented number of callers there is a slight delay in answering your call. You are number 410 in the queue. But please be patient, your query will be processed”. This is followed by a monotonous tune adding to the pique.
 
My Heidi says she read somewhere that irritability is a feeling of agitation. Then you become frustrated or upset easily. Evidently it is in response to stressful situations. It may also be a symptom of a mental or physical health condition.
 
Let me tell, you, I don’t have a physical health condition. I don’t sniff. I’m not constipated. OK, I have a disintegrating lower back, but I’ll live.
 
But agreed, it’s a mental condition. But that’s my point - it’s caused by chewers, tooth pickers, sniffers, radio jocks and automated phone systems.
 
Take those out of the equation and I’ll be a perfect specimen.
“Chauvinist,” Heidi mutters.
17:43 (GMT+2), Sun, 11 June 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge
Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge
Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling...
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons,...
The Mummy
The Mummy
A legend that has endured since the dawn of man is reborn in THE MUMMY,...
Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he...
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law),...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the director of a department is directly responsible for the quality of service delivery?
Yes
George Herald 92%
No
George Herald 8%
Men
Women
Search
ARC17
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 52.
henniejvr123
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 65.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up