Beauty from ashes

13
“Why does it seem as if we have hardly reported on anything else since December 2016, but fire?”
 
Thus starts a conversation in the newsroom on deadline.
 
The newspaper is mapped out for the week and almost put to bed. Everyone is delighted that the good news, Mossel Bay having won the coveted Kwêla Town of the Year title, will take front page.
 
The delight was short lived as it almost literally went up in flames. Reports arrive that a fire is raging in Heiderand and surrounding areas. Roads are being closed to traffic to ensure everyone’s safety. Emergency vehicles are flooding the area. Photographs of smoke clouds looming ominously above houses are flooding in on WhatsApp. The news is that people in parts of the suburb need to be evacuated.
 
Even this could not have prepared anyone for the devastation further up the coast in one of the gems on the Garden Route - Knysna.
 
Armageddon, commentators, witnesses and the afflicted wrote on social media prior to phone lines and cellphone connectivity going down. Photographs showed mountainous columns of fire devouring forests and homes. Images of cars backed up outside the town, under normal circumstances difficult to access, seemed like scenes from a big budget Hollywood flick about a disaster striking a metropolis, causing utter havoc.
 
Colleagues from the Knysna Plett Herald had to flee from and eventually lost their homes. Buses were sent in from George to bring relief - dropping water, blankets and assisting in evacuating residents. Church halls of neighbouring towns such as Sedgefield were filling up with the now homeless.
 
On social media, those on the outer suburbs of Knysna who witnessed the destruction commented: “So many children, so many animals - the cries for help are too many.”
 
The worst irony of it all is that owing to the ongoing drought leading to the Western Cape being declared a disaster area, the weather forecast that promised some relief, bore the worst windstorm along the Garden Route, reportedly in 30 years, fuelling the fire.
 
Owing to the extreme weather warning, the Western Cape Education Department closed schools on Wednesday to keep children safe. Later on the same day, these children became fire victims in their neighbourhoods and were left homeless, fleeing for their lives.
 
“I can’t get over it. The whole episode … and it is so far from finished,” laments a colleague from George upon reports that the fire was still raging out of control, while the wind showed no sign of subsiding.
 
It was somewhat surreal covering the announcement of Mossel Bay being named Kwêla Town of the Year amid raised glasses and confetti, while there was literally “an ill wind that blows nobody good”.
 
The earth, instead of having been quenched with the expected rain, is even more parched now. But it seems that the unexpected devastation has the potential to bring other miracles into motion.
 
Quite possibly, caring is the beauty that will rise from the ashes.
10:50 (GMT+2), Fri, 09 June 2017
