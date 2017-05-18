How to turn neighbours into enemies

Barking dogs are a damned nightmare for many people in this town in many areas, Upper Town being one of the torture chambers I personally experience.

One look at the Allsound report of incidences show they always attend to "agitated" dogs, which could, I suppose, be a good thing since many people have dogs to bark when intruders come.

Surely it is the same old adage that applies when children throw massive tantrums in a supermarket or scream for hours on end that it is not the child's fault but the parents for allowing such behaviour?

Much as it is tempting to imagine throttling the dogs when they are bark, especially at night, and even seem to get a rhythmic beat going (woof, five seconds, woof woof, three seconds woof, woof, woof then back to the beginning of their yelping tune), what is quite amazing is that owners are apparently deaf – and they are the ones who should be punished.

Most recently an overseas guest complained to the owner of a B&B in the middle of the night, saying they could not sleep a wink. In this instance, the owner could have lost business with a bad review on Trip Advisor.

So what can be done? Talking civilly with some dog owners simply does not work because they see what has become to them white noise, as no problem at all.

Others vehemently deny that their beloved pooches could possibly be responsible for noise pollution when they are out.

A vuvuzela being blown outside the neighbour's house doesn't seem to work for long, nor does an almighty scream, "I have had it with you people! That's it, your dogs are going to KAWS!"

Nobody is being unreasonable here or suggesting that all dogs should be muted, as they obviously have legitimate reasons for barking in the instance of intruders or at people with other dogs who walk past them, but these are short and natural and understandable episodes.

It is the all-night, day-after-day, barking stints that I am referring to here that drive neighbours of these inconsiderate families insane.

So what recourse does one have? Talk to the owner, and if there is no significant improvement then call protection services or the police?

The problem is to time the visit of law enforcement officers with the barking dogs. This is is sometimes difficult because no sooner than the law arrives the dogs sense something and keep quiet.

Knysna municipality's acting municipal manager Johnny Douglas refers to the municipal bylaw for the prevention of public nuisance and the keeping of animals, poultry, pigeons and bees (Part 2, number 7 (1).

c) Must maintain the premises on which the animal is kept in good repair and in neat condition, in order to prevent the occurrence of a public nuisance, and must exercise control over his/her animals in order to prevent damage to property or gardens."

Bottom line is, when dogs bark call Knysna fire and rescue emergencies on 044-302-8911.

It is their responsibility to deal with the problem, speak to unreasonable owners, follow up and, if necessary, eventually confiscate the dogs should they continue to contravene a municipal law.

There are various scenarios going on here: dogs that bleat piteously when their owners are away for extended periods, dogs that just bark incessantly for whatever reason and dogs that bark all night and have deaf owners."The owner or keeper of an animal -a) may not cause or allow an animal to interfere with the comfort, convenience or peace of other people.b) Must provide animal with shelter, water and proper food.Our law enforcement officials first give a verbal warning to the dog owner. The second time the same dog is reported they issue a fine of R500. If the situation does not improve and the same dog is reported again, law enforcement officers impound the dog and take it to the SPCA.