Who's looking after the children of sunny SA?

The following was written by my loved and esteemed colleague, Myron Rabinowitz. I thought it worth a share.

The Western Cape Education Department has closed all schools in the province due to a severe winter storm that is expected to make landfall in Cape Town tonight.

All Southern Cape schools will also be closed tomorrow, although not a drop of rain is expected in George and the top wind speed is 15km/h.

The decision to close schools in Cape Town and surrounding areas make 100% sense, but George!

The only qualification one needs to be an expert on George weather is an internet connection. My favourite weather forecast website is Norwegian weather on yr.no. George Southern Cape.

The weather forecast map shows plenty of clouds and rain for the Cape Metropole but for the Garden Route very little cloud cover.

The expected temperature in George tomorrow will be 10⁰ cooler than today’s balmy berg wind of 30⁰.

To the school children enjoy the day off tomorrow as maybe you will be told to attend school on the public holiday, Youth Day, Friday 16 June to make up for lost exam time.

This will be a battle for another day, watch this space we live in interesting times.