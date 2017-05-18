Life in the slow lane

For some or other reason there's certain eatables I don't eat. Like wild animals. It's probably because I abhor hunting innocent species in their natural habitat. Like lion. And beautiful buck that would inspire choreographers seeking new dainty dancing steps.

Take kudu. A well-known hunter says: "It remains on the top of the list for just about every hunter. The kudu is a big antelope with a stately bearing. He is strikingly beautiful, with long spiral horns that set him apart from all other of the antelope species."

That begs my question: Why set out to deliberately kill - and eat - this "beautiful species"?

There's no way I'd hunt and eat this unique buck.

Change of scene. Our favourite beach restaurant offers lamb curry on a Sunday. It's a cold day, and hot Indian is the way to go. Oh, I'd easily eat lamb. They're sheep, and not born in the wild. And in our neck of the woods they eat healthy - and do a Zuma giggle on the way to the gallows. They die happy.

The waitress sets out the table with sambals associated with curry. Roti and green chilly. Except the blob of lentils. With lamb curry? Probably an innovative and imaginative chef.

The main dish arrives. Looks a little darker than usual. Probably because it was cooked in spinach, suggests my Heidi.

It wasn't bad. OK, the lamb was a tad chewy - but with the sambals, it went down well. The burny aftertaste too, added to a good meal. The grape juice also complemented satisfied taste buds.

Then the bill arrived. It is customary for Heidi, a professional tick bird, to do the audit. Her beady eyes scan the items. They freeze. "What's this?" she squeaks.

"What?" I whisper.

"It says here you have just eaten kudu curry. That explains the lentils."

The waitress confirms she got the order wrong. My stomach churns. I had gorged on a poor, innocent kudu gunned down by a merciless hunter.

At that point I'm reminded of the kudu hunter who asks his pastor if it was a sin to hunt on Sunday. "From what I hear about your aim, it's a sin for you to hunt at any time."

I pay penance with serious heartburn and wild aftertaste of grass and leaves.