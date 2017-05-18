More memories, less regrets

This weekend my 78-year-old father helped to fix a cage for his 34-year-old daughter’s pet bunny…yes…you read right, I have a pet bunny! If you know me at all this should not come as any shock to you, but if you think it’s weird…well…hold on to your chair darling, this ride is going to get rough!

Anyway, about my bunny…

So…what's my story?

We built Basjan an outside cage to put on the lawn during the day. A cage for him to play in, eat grass and roam around as ‘free’ as possible without having to worry too much about predators.

At around 18:00 every evening we bring Basjan inside. He has a night cage as well where he sleeps. So we fetch Basjan, he hops in his ‘bed’, gets fed and goes to sleep.

Now Moritz could never really come to terms with this white fuzz ball happily hopping around, munching grass and carrots. He would always lay at the cage and bark at him. As if he wants him to come out and play. Eventually (after about a month) Moritz could no longer contain himself and chewed a hole in the cage. Basjan jumped out and Moritz grabbed Basjan.

So off goes Moritz with Basjan in his mouth. Dad sees this and chases after them, saves Basjan and gives Moritz a hiding for wanting to eat his ‘brother’.

Dad grabs Basjan, checks to see if he is bleeding and takes him inside. Gives him to mom and they kept him safe until I got there.

This is when my father and I had to secure the cage. Obviously the model we had wasn’t working as well as we hoped, so we had to modify here, take away there, add some of this, a little bit of that and voila! Basjan has a new house.

His name is Basjan. We saved him from near death, hand raised him and fell in love. So we kept him.My mother is slave to a 6-month-old German Shepard. His name is Moritz and he is at the perfect age to seek, discover and destroy.He helped without me having to ask him, regardless of being very busy himself. He helped me when he actually had so many other (paying) jobs he could have done during that time. It took us most of Saturday, but at the end of the day we could take a step back and admire our work.It was nice. It was nice spending time with my dad. Handing him the screws and the tools and whatever else he needed to do the job. It reminded me of when I was little and he used to help us with similar things. Treehouses, sandboxes, stable doors, cages for our tortoises, guinea pigs, rats, mice, snakes, hamsters, more rabbits etc. There’s basically nothing he can’t build.I needed that. I needed those memories to come back and give me a very big reality check. I needed to see my dad for the unsung hero he is. The dad who’s never too busy to help, a husband who supports wherever he can and the best friend anyone could ever ask for.Appreciate your parents. They, like mine, won’t be there forever. I know life is sometimes one big rush, but one day you’ll look up from your phone and parents won’t be there. Cherish them. Make more memories and less regrets.