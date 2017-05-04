Translate to: 

Photography predictions

10
In 1900, an American civil engineer called John Elfreth Watkins made a number of predictions about what the world would be like in 2000. How did he do?
 
Watkins did not, of course, use the word "digital" or spell out precisely how digital cameras and computers would work, but he accurately predicted how people would come to use new photographic technology.
 
"Photographs will be telegraphed from any distance. If there be a battle in China a hundred years hence, snapshots of its most striking events will be published in the newspapers an hour later.... photographs will reproduce all of nature's colours.
 
"Wireless telephone and telegraph circuits will span the world. A husband in the middle of the Atlantic will be able to converse with his wife sitting in her boudoir in Chicago. We will be able to telephone to China quite as readily as we now talk from New York to Brooklyn."
 
International phone calls were unheard of in Watkins' day. It was another 15 years before the first call was made, by Alexander Bell. The idea of wireless telephony was truly revolutionary.
 
OK, we are in the year 2017, who would like to predict what will change in twenty years in the photographic industry? Well, here goes: We will be able to capture photos and video in the dark. And, what if you could look at an image of a scrumptious and amazing chocolate treat and smell exactly how it did when it was freshly baked? Some time in the near future that may be possible...
Tripods could almost become obsolete, Olympus has managed to shoot pics handheld at 5 seconds.
 
What are your thoughts on this issue?

Cheers, Ian and Warren
09:25 (GMT+2), Wed, 31 May 2017
