Translate to: 

When DIY doctor’s treatment backfires

15
“You can’t take every cough to a doctor, but you can take...|”
 
Who remembers these words in an advertisement for a throat syrup filling the airwaves in the last century? A pal of yester-year reminded me of it when told of my Heidi’s pneumonia.
 
By implication, was he suggesting she go it alone without the help of a medico?
 
Anyway, it was too late, as she was already swallowing a load of pills and cough syrup to fill two wheelbarrows. But it nevertheless got me thinking about one element advised by Dr Evert we hadn’t as yet pursued: physiotherapy. Evidently the only way to rid the lungs of poisonous pus caused by fungi, bacteria and viruses, is to vigorously massage both chest and back. Doc insisted we book a physiotherapist.
 
Heidi wouldn’t have it, jocularly telling the doctor her hubby (yours truly) would look after her.
But when I suggested it was time to push out the bad water, she refused point blank. No amount of pleading, cajoling, even threatening, would she lie down for me to wax physio. See, she doesn’t lie down during waking hours despite the affliction. She is known to be the proverbial “Van Helsdingen” who, when lightning strikes, she strikes back. So it would have to be at bedtime when she’s prone and slumbering.
Wrong. She remains wide awake – until I creep in behind her.
 
Plan B is called for.
 
My chance comes one night while she’s brushing her teeth (with her nighty top riding around her neck). Her half naked back beckons. I stalk her from behind with fingers dripping with Vicks. At that moment she espies me in the mirror, and before I could transfer the vaporous goo, she turns screaming, “No, no, you don’t”. The toothbrush, she still brandished, strikes my right earhole, leaving blood droplets.
 
Seeing my injury, her demeanor changes to one of sympathy, and she allows me to finish the job – front and back.
A fellow journo suggested I should’ve attacked while she was rinsing her mouth. Thus occupied, he theorised, she would not have spotted me. Really?
 
Bad idea. She would’ve turned on contact, leaving me with an eyeful of mouthwash.
Moral of the story? Take the cough to the doctor - and do as he says.
09:22 (GMT+2), Wed, 31 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he...
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law),...
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you ready for winter?
No, I love summer
George Herald 34%
Yes, I'm such a winter baby
George Herald 23%
It doesn't matter to me
George Herald 43%
Men
Women
Search
Tony47_anb
I'm a 70 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 60.
Chocolatethunder
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up