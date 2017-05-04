Whimper no more!

This week, Warren Whiteley became the second most likely South African to be blamed or glorified for either the failure or success of the national rugby team. The steady decline and almost demise of the once-mighty Springboks since the disastrous Rugby World Cup in 2015, has been hard even for a reluctant rugby fan like me, to digest.

Especially in terms of what it has done to the overall morale in our country.

In his Grade 5 life skills class, my son learnt that rugby is central to South Africa's ideal of nation building. The text book however, failed to give a more accurate explanation of this concept than a local young rugby coach I interviewed last week, who said: "Rugby has the ability to make you feel like you belong somewhere."

Although hope always prevails, we are a long way from being "fearlessly green and gold" again. Sadly, reported this week, New Zealand has downgraded the coming rugby championship match between the All Blacks and the Bokke in September to the QBE Stadium (formerly, North Harbour), which only holds 25 000 spectators. Previously, matches like this would have been booked for Eden Park, seating 50 000.

Is the scene set for more tragedy?

Enter. Warren Whiteley. Captain of the Golden Lions. The only South African rugby team, by current standards, displaying an innovative and refreshing style of play that reaps rewards.

At the announcement of his Bok captaincy on Tuesday, a humble Whiteley walks on to the SuperSport television set, his black pants noticeably too high around the ankles. (Granted - he says his selection came as a surprise only the previous night and his wife is very pregnant.) Of Whiteley, it has been said that as for his size, he doesn't quite fit the bill to make his mark in international rugby.

Golden Lions defence coach, Swys de Bruin differs. He laments the fact that South African rugby is too obsessed with size. This results in the selection of players who rely less on other skills and mostly on sheer brute power. A question of, dare I say, all brawn and no brain? Possibly also the explanation for the unimaginative play we have seen in comparison to that of other international teams.

It seems safe to say from all accounts, that Whiteley, in terms of leadership, is lionhearted. But, realistically speaking, one swallow does not a summer make. One can but hope that the Bok trainers will open their minds, then dare to think outside of the box and embrace more "brainy" play. After all, what is the worst that can happen considering the sorry state of Springbok rugby?

The Kiwis simply don't view a clash with the Bokke as a major drawcard anymore. The mere thought that our historical arch enemies in rugby don't view us as worthy opponents anymore, is enough to elicit a whimper. (Frankly, this used to be written all over former Bok captain, Adriaan Strauss' face towards the end of his career last season.)As for the fans, let me rephrase, the nation that lies in the trenches. We no longer want to whimper. We want to roar!