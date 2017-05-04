Translate to: 

Whimper no more!

13
This week, Warren Whiteley became the second most likely South African to be blamed or glorified for either the failure or success of the national rugby team. The steady decline and almost demise of the once-mighty Springboks since the disastrous Rugby World Cup in 2015, has been hard even for a reluctant rugby fan like me, to digest.
 
Especially in terms of what it has done to the overall morale in our country.
 
In his Grade 5 life skills class, my son learnt that rugby is central to South Africa's ideal of nation building. The text book however, failed to give a more accurate explanation of this concept than a local young rugby coach I interviewed last week, who said: "Rugby has the ability to make you feel like you belong somewhere."
 
Although hope always prevails, we are a long way from being "fearlessly green and gold" again. Sadly, reported this week, New Zealand has downgraded the coming rugby championship match between the All Blacks and the Bokke in September to the QBE Stadium (formerly, North Harbour), which only holds 25 000 spectators. Previously, matches like this would have been booked for Eden Park, seating 50 000.
 
The Kiwis simply don't view a clash with the Bokke as a major drawcard anymore. The mere thought that our historical arch enemies in rugby don't view us as worthy opponents anymore, is enough to elicit a whimper. (Frankly, this used to be written all over former Bok captain, Adriaan Strauss' face towards the end of his career last season.)
Is the scene set for more tragedy?
 
Enter. Warren Whiteley. Captain of the Golden Lions. The only South African rugby team, by current standards, displaying an innovative and refreshing style of play that reaps rewards.
 
At the announcement of his Bok captaincy on Tuesday, a humble Whiteley walks on to the SuperSport television set, his black pants noticeably too high around the ankles. (Granted - he says his selection came as a surprise only the previous night and his wife is very pregnant.) Of Whiteley, it has been said that as for his size, he doesn't quite fit the bill to make his mark in international rugby.
 
Golden Lions defence coach, Swys de Bruin differs. He laments the fact that South African rugby is too obsessed with size. This results in the selection of players who rely less on other skills and mostly on sheer brute power. A question of, dare I say, all brawn and no brain? Possibly also the explanation for the unimaginative play we have seen in comparison to that of other international teams.
 
It seems safe to say from all accounts, that Whiteley, in terms of leadership, is lionhearted. But, realistically speaking, one swallow does not a summer make. One can but hope that the Bok trainers will open their minds, then dare to think outside of the box and embrace more "brainy" play. After all, what is the worst that can happen considering the sorry state of Springbok rugby?
 
As for the fans, let me rephrase, the nation that lies in the trenches. We no longer want to whimper. We want to roar!
10:57 (GMT+2), Thu, 25 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he...
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law),...
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you ready for winter?
No, I love summer
George Herald 38%
Yes, I'm such a winter baby
George Herald 30%
It doesn't matter to me
George Herald 32%
Men
Women
Search
carl
I'm a 71 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 64.
Slowvelder
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 56.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up