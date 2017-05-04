Help us create an irresistible newspaper

A great paper, one that flies off the shelves and is totally irresistible when you see the front page cover, is the ultimate goal of every one of us at the Knysna-Plett Herald every week.

This paper should have a compelling story that you simply have to read on the front page, but it should also have many other elements.

News of the town from municipal to crime, community stories glad or sad, letters, schools and sport are just as important as arts and entertainment.

Please take note of our new banners and dedicated pages and other changes to the paper and please contribute by giving your opinion.

We have a dedicated crime, court and legal page called Law and Order. Then Town Hall talk will focus on municipal issues.

There will be at least one splendid page called Out and About which is exactly that – what is up and coming, events you should not miss, dates you should diarise.

From now on Arts and Entertainment will be dedicated pages as will be our very important school news and sport.What would our readers, our lifeblood, like to see more or less of in the paper.

Do you like the changes? (Although Rome wasn't built in a day so it is a work in progress to get the formula spot on.)

How can readers help us?

Talk to us please, so we can deliver a paper you look forward to every week.

For ideas, suggestions or "don't likes", email elaine@groupeditors.co.za

For putting more zest into the Out and About page email rianas@groupeditors.co.za

Next week we will tackle the subject of our very important website , explain the purposes of it and ask readers' opinions.

By Elaine King.



Do you want a cartoon? Do you want a sudoku or crossword? Do you want more Afrikaans stories?