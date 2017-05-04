My birthday

Tomorrow is my 34th birthday. Thirty-four-years…wow! Where has the time gone? I thought growing old will take longer. Now, birthdays have always been special to me and I believe you should be treated like a queen, but seemingly I've been living under an illusion.

It freaks me out a little. My friends and I were still preparing for my matric farewell (prom) the other day. What to wear, having dresses made, who to take with, pre-drinks, make-up, photos, parents ooh-ing and ah-ing…. And before you knew it, the night was over and you were getting drunk at the after party. School done and dusted! Burn your books, your bra, your hair… whatever you felt like doing – the ultimate freedom. If only I knew what waited for me after the education jail-gate opened for good. (A story for another day)

Now I’m all ‘grown-up’, divorced, career driven and the successful mother of 3 horses, 1 (accidental) *bunny and a cat.

I found two grey hairs on my head the other day...I have wrinkles...I take very long to recover from a good night out...I have to face it, I'm aging. My boobs aren't sagging yet, but that could happen any moment now...like a thief in the night. Boom! Boobs on your knees! It feels like yesterday that I was a mere 25. The world at my feet with still 10 years to go until I turn 35. By then I would have 2 children, a nice big house and who knows whatever else. I laugh at myself now. I have to get moving, I only have one year left.



All pipe dreams, but it's okay. We should have those too. Now, back to reality...

Next year when I turn 35, my mom will turn 70…I will be half her age for the first and last time in my life. I think that is something special. So we will have a big party and celebrate our collective 105th birthday then. Get a nice venue, invite all our friends, get drunk, eat well, balloons, confetti, presents etc… (Ps. I know by next year this time NONE of the above will be organized and we will probably end up braaiing at home).

I haven’t really planned anything for this year. I suppose subconsciously I’ve always wanted a big surprise party with all my friends from near and far…but I’ve never really met anyone that’s willing to organize that for me…without me doing it myself. Sad really.

Anyway, to me turning 34 isn’t really a mayor whoo-hoo affair anyway. It’s like fried sushi and decaffeinated coffee…it defeats the purpose and you might as well save yourself for the real thing!

So…cheers to my birthday and whoever celebrates their birthday with me. Let’s celebrate life tomorrow and forget about our problems for a day. Tomorrow is our new year and we should embrace it.

*Mom found bunny (Basjan) on his back in his water bowl when he was just a kitten, brought him in and I hand raised him since. He has sporadic epileptic fits, so I can't put him back with the other rabbits. I'm trying to get him and Oliver (the cat) to become friends...no luck yet.

My birthday is on 17 May, mom’s is on the 18th. This makes me one day older than her.