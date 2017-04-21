Cheers to what?

The forced sabbatical caused by coming down with flu can do you the world of good.

However, after a week of seclusion, engaging in the unheard of, namely not leaving bed and worse even, abandoning the continuous bleeping of a smartphone thanks to constant stream of WhatsApp messages, re-emerging back into the real world, can come as a bit of a culture shock.

With the television as muted company between feverish dreams, comatose sleeping and uncontrollable bouts of coughing, images, especially the daily news drift past like a silent movie, without impact.

The world seems to stop at your bedroom door.

A strange and surreal feeling, especially when everything about your day-to-day life hinges on being abreast of what is happening in the world.

Like a Rip van Winkle - the man who, to escape his wife's nagging, sauntered into the mountains and fell asleep for decades before waking up only to find the world around him wholly changed - its back into the torrent trying to catch up with the real world.

In neighbouring England, the 95-year-old cantankerous Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip, finally retires from "professional plaque unveiling".

Among local celebs, sweetheart of Afrikaans music, Karlien van Jaarsveld, after only two months of being married to husband number two, announces, blissfully happy, that she's pregnant.

This, following so soon after the tabloid war between her and her ex-husband about everything from returning a huge diamond ring to having her twin sons posing with dad on a magazine cover (without her "permission").

In typical South African drama, the poor troubled Amor Vittone, so soon after being widowed and suffering a broken leg, escaped a near hijacking on her way home this week.

Very Oscar Pistorius-like, another "abused" wife was shot on a farm between Delmas and Bronkhorstspruit by her veterinarian spouse "who thought her to be an intruder".

Racial tension caused the small farming town of Coligny, North West, to become a war zone and in Johannesburg, violent protests disrupted traffic this week.

In Richard's Bay, scenes at the port resembled a high budget action flick as protesting Transnet workers used bulldozers to flip over a police van, damaged roadside barriers and proceeded to charge at the police. Atop this madness, a South African "adventurer" from Johannesburg is stuck in a Nepalese prison after an attempt to climb Everest illegally. He failed to pay for a permit (£8 500) and now faces being fined £17 000 and being banned for up to five years from entering Nepal. And eish, the final blow.

Springbok and Lions scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has signed a three-year deal worth a reputed R21 million with English club, Sale Sharks.

If it wasn't for the prospect of Mother's Day, one could easily conclude the week with a cynical, "Cheers to what?" and get back into a sickbed voluntarily.

Sniff, atishoo ... cheers!

BY CORNELLE CARSTENS

In France, Emmanuel Macron (39), became the country's youngest ever president, but he finds himself in an unfortunate amount of limelight because he married his former teacher, 24 years his senior.