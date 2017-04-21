Translate to: 

Cheers to what?

13
The forced sabbatical caused by coming down with flu can do you the world of good.
 
However, after a week of seclusion, engaging in the unheard of, namely not leaving bed and worse even, abandoning the continuous bleeping of a smartphone thanks to constant stream of WhatsApp messages, re-emerging back into the real world, can come as a bit of a culture shock.
 
With the television as muted company between feverish dreams, comatose sleeping and uncontrollable bouts of coughing, images, especially the daily news drift past like a silent movie, without impact.
 
The world seems to stop at your bedroom door.
 
A strange and surreal feeling, especially when everything about your day-to-day life hinges on being abreast of what is happening in the world.
 
Like a Rip van Winkle - the man who, to escape his wife's nagging, sauntered into the mountains and fell asleep for decades before waking up only to find the world around him wholly changed - its back into the torrent trying to catch up with the real world.
 
In France, Emmanuel Macron (39), became the country's youngest ever president, but he finds himself in an unfortunate amount of limelight because he married his former teacher, 24 years his senior.
In neighbouring England, the 95-year-old cantankerous Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip, finally retires from "professional plaque unveiling".
 
Among local celebs, sweetheart of Afrikaans music, Karlien van Jaarsveld, after only two months of being married to husband number two, announces, blissfully happy, that she's pregnant.
 
This, following so soon after the tabloid war between her and her ex-husband about everything from returning a huge diamond ring to having her twin sons posing with dad on a magazine cover (without her "permission").
 
In typical South African drama, the poor troubled Amor Vittone, so soon after being widowed and suffering a broken leg, escaped a near hijacking on her way home this week.
 
Very Oscar Pistorius-like, another "abused" wife was shot on a farm between Delmas and Bronkhorstspruit by her veterinarian spouse "who thought her to be an intruder".
 
Racial tension caused the small farming town of Coligny, North West, to become a war zone and in Johannesburg, violent protests disrupted traffic this week.
 
In Richard's Bay, scenes at the port resembled a high budget action flick as protesting Transnet workers used bulldozers to flip over a police van, damaged roadside barriers and proceeded to charge at the police. Atop this madness, a South African "adventurer" from Johannesburg is stuck in a Nepalese prison after an attempt to climb Everest illegally. He failed to pay for a permit (£8 500) and now faces being fined £17 000 and being banned for up to five years from entering Nepal. And eish, the final blow.
 
Springbok and Lions scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has signed a three-year deal worth a reputed R21 million with English club, Sale Sharks.
 
If it wasn't for the prospect of Mother's Day, one could easily conclude the week with a cynical, "Cheers to what?" and get back into a sickbed voluntarily.
 
Sniff, atishoo ... cheers!
 
BY CORNELLE CARSTENS
10:51 (GMT+2), Thu, 11 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...
The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Will you spend R22 000 to cycle with Jan Braai?
Yes
George Herald 0%
No
George Herald 97%
Maybe
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Landei
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 47.
CtonianInGauteng
I'm a 58 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up