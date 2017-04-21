Use your bird brain

The last few weeks' holidays have been good, but thrown a major spanner into the workings of this beast.

Some weeks we have to turn a newspaper around in a day and then get up on a Wednesday to a sparrow's start on a production day.

It was when I looked for how this expression came about that I discovered the expression is actually "a sparrow's fart", which according to Wiktionary, has as synonyms cockcrow, crack of dawn, sunrise, sunup.

This expression may have come from British army use – nobody really knows why this expression exists; except one theory is that at the crack of dawn it is so quiet (normal people are still sleeping, not working) you could hear a sparrow's flatulence.

Why a sparrow? And do sparrows really get winds? I challenge anybody to find out and tell me.

While searching for the origins of this expression I came about a whole list of bird idioms.

As a duck takes to water easily and naturally so is this expression used when somebody does something without effort.

As bald as a coot is odd because, when if you look at a coot, it is feathered and not bald.

As crazy as a loon, as dead as a dodo, as free as a bird, as graceful as a swan, as happy as a lark (very cheerful-sounding little bird), as hoarse as a crow are all quite obvious.

Naked as a jaybird is less easy to picture because this bird has feathers, while proud as a peacock one can imagine because this beautiful bird does proudly strut its stuff.

Scarce as hen's teeth is a no-brainer because hens do not have teeth.

The expression of somebody being bird-brained (meaning not the smartest) is one that puzzles me, because how clever are migrating birds to find their way across continents and make some of the little nests they do?

Anyway, I had never thought about the many bird idioms that exist, some are obvious and others just curious.

If you want to see more, go online to the Idiom Connection where bird idioms have been broken down into whole categories of birds.

Oh, and be an early bird by getting your contributions to us on time, please.

Since the Knysna-Plett Herald is back to its normal schedule, please readers, remember the deadline for letters, sport and schools is on Monday morning latest, Friday is preferable.

We are going to jazz up our What's On section so please send events to rianas@groupeditors.co.za on a Friday for inclusion the following week.

BY ELAINE KING

An albatross around someone's neck means a problem that prevents someone from succeeding or making progress.