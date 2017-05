Karma is defined as (in Hinduism and Buddhism) as: " the sum of a person's actions in this and previous states of existence, viewed as deciding their fate in future existences."

Or, more simply, and more relevant: "good or bad luck, viewed as resulting from one's actions."

I honestly believe in karma - you get what you give. People will treat you like you treat them.

This cute video just sums it up perfectly - 'on point' as they say!