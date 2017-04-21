The pink flop

This year's Pink Loerie festival was a cake that rose in the oven with a giant crater in the middle – rather like my baking.

Word on the streets is disappointment, and that is a great shame because the festival, now in its 17th year, should work seamlessly.

The usual expected homophobic comments are also littered on social media, but the one that has to take the prize is that "allowing the Pink Loerie to happen here is why Knysna is not getting rain" – and then the usual banter for and against the LGBTQ+ this year is pretty much in keeping with previous years.

A float cannot be built in a day nor people mobilised to parade at the last minute.

Late details deterred shops from decorating as they have done before because there simply was not enough time to do it – and for charity shops it was nigh impossible because they ask for pink donations weeks before the event and then use these for dressing the shop.

However, the shop dressing this year was dismal and worst of all was that Woodmill Lane, normally festooned with pink, looked like any other day apart from a few pink balloons. A shame, especially since on the Saturday afternoon the Queens of Wigstock event was held in the centre.

No Best Window awards could be announced as per the official programme handed out and it was announced by organisers that they had still to look at shops (hoping to find some, I guess).

Various functions were also a flop, such as the Lakeside BIG Splash, Queens of Wigstock, live music and picnic.

Quite simply, there were no people and the organisation failed to provide what they offered in the programme. Another observation by locals was that the festival was spread out over Sedgefield and various other venues out of town making it less easy to attend.

What is sad is that many locals look forward to this event and lined Main Road on the Saturday afternoon for a very small parade, hardly a float in sight and the event was not a patch on previous years. Will they come next year, one wonders?

Organiser John O'Neil says next year will be different. The organisers will be jacked up way in advance of the event, but will also involve locals more.

According to him the organisers were only given permission from the municipality at the last moment for festival activities, although this not appear to be exactly true.

"Mr O'Neil's allegation is unfounded. According to our records, we received the application for the festival on April 6. On April 19, an events meeting was scheduled where the Pink Loerie organising committee was informed what outstanding information was still needed before final approval for the festival could be given," says the Knysna municipality.

"The final document that was needed was received by the municipality on April 21 and the approval letter was signed and sent to them. Our events committee had, during all discussions with the organisers, reminded them about the municipal events bylaw and the time frames needed for approval. Although the incomplete application from the Pink Loerie organisers was received late, the events committee did everything within their power to assist them. We would like to remind all festival organisers to ensure that their event application forms get submitted timeously to avoid a last-minute scramble for approval."

Many say that what happened to the Pink Loerie is that it was started by locals, hijacked by out-of-town organisers, and no longer has that critical Knysna flavour and buy-in from the local community.

Whether you approve of the festival or not from a moral point of view, Knysna needs the business and the Pink Loerie used to attract a significant amount of business for the tourism industry – and thus benefit our town and all of us.

The programme was only ready and available to publish last week, at the time of going to print. As opposed to previous years when there was a run-up to this event of months, let alone weeks, so people could plan, but also get into the carnival kind of pink spirit, there was no simply no information until the same week of the event.Kudos to those who tried at late notice and did their best.Hopefully next year the organisers will get it right, and also include the locals who started this event.This event has also prided itself on raising funds for worthwhile charities in this town, so hopefully next year the baking powder will not be forgotten when making the cake mix.