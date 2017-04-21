Translate to: 

Good news for Micro Four Thirds users

10
Hi all you Micro Four Thirds users! Venus Optics, the camera lens manufacturer who had previously launched a number of unique Laowa camera lenses, is proud to announce the world’s widest rectilinear f/2 lens for Micro Four Thirds cameras, Laowa 7.5mm f/2 MFT.
 
So this means we can get an ultra-wide angle lens for around R7000. Not a bad price, but we have not tested this little Chinese beauty. The extreme 110° angle of view and ultra-fast f/2 aperture allows photographers to create impressive astro-photography shots with ease. It also gives photographers a fast and wide-angle option for landscape photography and low-light shooting. The lens is designed with a 46mm filter thread which can give additional portability for screw-in filters.
 
A couple of reviews on this lens have been posted and the good news is it’s not a bad lens. 3D Craft says, “This is one more lens demonstrating the skills of the designers and engineers at Venus Optics, putting such extreme features in such a little housing. The lens seems to be built very solidly and the focus and aperture ring operate very smoothly.
 
The optical performance is not perfect at open aperture, as you can see some coma, some CA and vignetting, and a little decreasing of resolution on the edges, but for that size and weight I am really surprised how well it performed. Stopped down to f/5.6 or f/8, the lens is also a good choice for architecture and landscape. For drone applications I wish they could make it even lighter - e.g. with a special edition in a plastic housing - as the gimbals for cameras like DJI's Micro Four Thirds can currently balance and stabilise only lenses up to 158g.”
 
We will update you on this if we manage to get a sample to test.

Cheers!
Ian & Warren
12:10 (GMT+2), Wed, 03 May 2017
