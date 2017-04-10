Wish you were here

Translate to: 

A conversation between two radio presenters this week left me perplexed. They were discussing the fact that from 5200m upwards on Mount Everest, there is 4G connectivity.
 
The intention is "to protect mountain climber safety", but what is under the spotlight now is that those planning "an adventure trip to climb the Mount Everest, can then have a live video chat with friends from the summit".
In 1953, Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first people to summit Everest. Then, Nepali runners physically delivered messages. It wasn't unusual to wait two weeks for a reply.
 
On the mountain itself, expeditions used radio units to communicate.
 
In 2016 mountaineers Cory Richards and Adrian Ballinger used Snapchat to document their summit climb in order to share the magic of Everest with those who probably won't climb it in their lifetime.
 
There were logistical issues, given their remote outpost. They had a system in place, which resulted in them carrying up to 8kg of equipment to allow them to Snapchat.
 
Once at the peak, Richards got out his phone to Snapchat the view, but it stopped functioning. The cold and the atmosphere affected the technology. Pulling out his phone on the summit, "it just flat-out died".
 
"Everest reminded us who was in charge after two months of Snapping with ease," Ballinger commented.
The pair, as reported on 14 April this year, intends to return to Everest. Why? To Snapchat from the Summit.
Only about 25 percent of their footage last year made it to Snapchat. This year, they will use faster internet to get their story out, a luxury at $75 000, compared to last year's $23 000.
 
I get it. The safety issues, the desire to share experiences with those who won't or can't leave the comfort of an armchair. Why bother leaving your home in search of worthwhile experiences, if you can access them virtually?
But where has our sense of adventure gone? What has happened to the thrill of risk and the elation of triumph over obstacles gone, owing to all the How to's available in the online universe? What has become of the ability to enjoy the immediacy of a fleeting moment in the present, privately, having achieved something truly great - on your own terms?
 
Granted, there are people barred from living life to the full owing to physical and mental impairments, who can benefit greatly from shared experiences such as Richards and Ballinger Snapchatting their way to the summit. But where do we draw the line before we engage with what life has to offer us?
 
Be a *FOMO sufferer in real-time. Don't wait for that live feed, labelled "wish you were here". Tackle the summit. Go solo. Find connectivity within. Its value is not dependent on going viral on the internet.
 
* Fear of missing out or FOMO is "a pervasive apprehension that others might be having rewarding experiences from which one is absent". This social angst is characterised by "a desire to stay continually connected with what others are doing".
14:52 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 April 2017
