Walk and hug a tree

It's a long weekend so go walk in the forest and hug a tree!
 
This is actually not one of those schmaltzy cliché things to say, but a very real soul-renewing exercise.
Where we live has to be one of the most magical places ever because of the easy access to nature – beaches and forests – and yet how lazy and complacent does one get after living on the Garden Route for a while.
Beaches are perfect for summer, but with winter approaching there are plenty of forest walks carefully mapped out and maintained by SANParks to keep you walking until summer comes back.
 
This weekend, determined to escape the madding world, I was determined to walk, but not with wind gusting sand into my teeth like last week's cold and blustery beach flop.
 
The Elephant Walk in Diepwalle was my choice and in less than half an hour via the scenic R339 off the N2, the Legends museum in Diepwalle and main spot to walk from is reached. After a peep into the Legends museum, which gives a fascinating history into the demise of elephants and has the entire skeleton of a the pachyderm in it, the walk began.
 
A forest walk is a unique experience. Apart from the whispering of of leaves, which can even sound like water if you close your eyes and listen, and the old tree bows that make a creaking sound of their own, there is a silence and magic in being totally embraced by a forest.
 
It would seem that many messages are given by the towering trees and leafy paths. There is still a simplicity in the world if you look for it, greatness and life, that we should be reminded of.
 
The at least 600-year-old trees speak of many things profound, to each a different message.
The actual walk we took, the Red Elephant which was 7km, was actually tougher than anticipated because of the climbing – hence the name Diepwalle – but the paths are neat and maintained, to a degree that the natural terrain is not spoilt.
 
If you do not watch your feet in some places you will trip over a root and at other times you need to climb over logs and under branches.
 
At least five benefits of hiking, according to the Hiking Organisation of Southern Africa, include losing weight, preventing heart disease and decreasing blood pressure, but it's the last two that appeal most to me: the improvement and maintenance of mental health and the aging process slowed!
 
I emerge from a walk like this with my legs talking to me, but with my mind clear again – and I feel rejuvenated.
See all the hiking and nature walks in the Garden Route National Park here.
 
Read the story about Green Flag walks in this week's issue of the Knysna-Plett Herald and online - and get walking.
"The clearest way into the universe is through a forest wilderness." – John Muir
 
"The forest is not merely an expression or representation of sacredness, nor a place to invoke the sacred; the forest is sacredness itself. Nature is not merely created by God, nature is God. Whoever moves within the forest can partake directly of sacredness, experience sacredness with his entire body, breathe sacredness and contain it within himself, drink the sacred water as a living communion, bury his feet in sacredness, open his eyes and witness the burning beauty of sacredness." – Richard Nelson
15:51 (GMT+2), Wed, 26 April 2017
