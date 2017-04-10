Today I made a decision that has to be in my ‘Top 5 hardest things to do’ list. I had to tell a friend something that she probably didn’t want to hear. Albeit not completely unexpected.

It was so hard. I had to take a deep breath and simply rake together every inch of guts I had in my body to tell her what I had to.

Although not completely bad news and by far not the worst news she’s ever heard, it still didn’t make it any easier. Especially because I didn’t know what to expect. I Have to admit that I felt like sh*t afterwards and hopefully never have to do something like that again. (What are the chances?)

I hope we remain friends as she really has become one of the nicest friends I have. I don’t believe in best friends. Each friend has his or her own qualities, flaws and attributes. That’s what makes us human, and to compare one to the other to decide who the best one is… well, I don’t think that’s fair.

Anyway!

I guess what I’m trying to tell you is that sometimes you have to make tough decisions in your life in order to move forward. You have to burst your own bubble to escape your comfort zone. Life isn’t always fair, it isn’t always easy but it sure is the longest thing you’re ever going to do. So live by your own rules, always keep the moral high ground and always speak the truth no matter how hard it is!

I’ve been having sleepless nights for 2 weeks because of what I had to do today. Hopefully I will sleep better tonight.

The sun will rise again...