The road to recovery

Today I am writing bluntly from the heart about a very personal issue - for me writing is also healing. The past few years I have literally been to hell and back and survived.

I ended up heavy medicated for various 'illnesses', which I now know could have been avoided. No one is completely 'normal'. We all have our cracks, but so what - when there is a crack, the light shines through.

The past 11 days I was recovering from multiple chemical sensitivities due to prescribed medication for these phantom conditions. I would lie if I say it wasn't tough. It was very tough because your body literally does go into withdrawal, causing various unwelcome symptoms. The thing is, the body is designed for health, every cell and system is continually making adjustments to keep it in optimum health.

My body told me 11 days ago enough is enough, sending me straight to the doctor with an awful rash. He immediately stopped the four medications I was taking daily for nearly two years.

I realized as my body was going through these symptoms that chemicals destroy specific cells in our bodies, which result in attacks on your immune system, which in turn leads to chemical sensitivity. Stopping the vicious circle of prescribed medicine lets the body heal itself, but it takes time. With detoxification, nutritious food, clean water, regular exercise and therapies my body balance slowly regenerated.

Apart from my body healing I also starting seeing a lot of things clearer; my mind, soul and spirit also came alive again and feel fresh and healed in a way I haven't felt in years.

For me, my recovery included questioning everything about my life. Prior to this illness, I didn't think much of myself, but just accepted everything that others put into my life, including products containing toxic chemicals.

In order to recover, I had to start making my own choices. I became more self-determined. The illness was the result of my not taking responsibility for my life and it showed me that I needed to take responsibility if I wanted to survive.

There are many different methods of self-examination. I've used many different methods and each helped me at the time. As you grow, be willing to find new methods that allow you to learn different aspects of yourself.

You can also use your mind to heal your body. The body operates on instructions from the mind. While toxic chemicals do exist and do have the potential to cause harm, how and when you are exposed to them and even how your body reacts to them can be your choice.

Where you put your attention can also make a difference. If you are constantly focused on your body and how it feels and how to take care of it, you can get caught up in worry. Part of healing is to get interested is something besides your illness. I find that I feel most vibrant and alive when I am interested in some creative project.

Do whatever need to do to reduce stress in your life as much as possible. Handle problem situations, take the time to relax. Have fun. Use your spiritual resources, whatever they may be. If you don't already have a religion or spiritual practice, explore this area and discover the peace and power it holds for healing.

As strange as it may sound, I actually consider my chemical sensitivity to be a blessing. Illness is a sign that there is something going on in your life that is not life-sustaining. It is an opportunity to find not only health, but happiness.Our bodies are actually very resilient. They don't need a lot of care. They do need basic maintenance and not to be under the constant threat of our chemical environment. Beyond that, one's personal interest in and excitement about life goes a long way towards creating good health.