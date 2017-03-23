Translate to: 

Show some respect please

18
The customer is always right and therefore I have always to be polite to all readers, to all of those who phone me, Facebook us, visit us et al.
 
This is often not easy for all of us journalists because we are always working to a deadline, which many people do not realise, and mostly, people come to us because they are unhappy about something.
 
Burning issues very often make these customers less than charming, but it is our duty – from our receptionist to every one of us – to always be polite, listen and either point the person in the right direction or take on their battle or issue. And to do it as patiently as possible.
 
So then I can't help wondering why this politeness is not reciprocated?
 
When we published the story about the construction of the Knysna mosque getting the go-ahead after two years of legal battle to prevent it, there was mayhem on our social media platform, including some very unpleasant customers who had no problem using foul language and projecting what can only be defined as hate speech.
 
Now tell me, if those who wrote the posts that were deleted because they were plain disgusting, were to come and look me, the municipality or the Knysna Muslim Council in the face, would you still talk and behave like that?
 
May I suggest that those who write cowardly posts to please actually send a letter with your name on it, or come and say what you do to me, to my face.
 
Those who fight with the municipality via us employing ad hominem attacks, why don't you go first to the person you are insulting?
 
Comment and variety is something we welcome in the form of letters and our on Facebook pages; the more we hear from our readers the better.
 
But please have some respect, those who use the world of social media.
 
The same principle applies to two letter writers this week. One letter was so anti-Muslim and mosque, written in such unpleasant and violent language, that the letter was immediately discarded – metaphorically binned where it belongs.
 
And to the writer who is still harping on about the April Fool's Day story, this is now old news because I am not afraid to publish polite letters expressing readers' feelings about not liking it – last week already.
 
And if you, sir, think my column is also so awful, dismal, and that we should follow the format of a broadsheet then I suggest you come in for a refund of your R3.
 
Please keep on reading your overseas' broadsheets and don't personally insult me. Oddly enough, I do not have the hide of a rhino!
 
A community newspaper is a microcosm of a broadsheet, for your information.
