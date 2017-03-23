How about it?

Translate to: 

You can run, but you can’t hide. With the dimming prospects in South Africa due to the economy finally being downgraded to junk status, this saying comes to mind more often than before.
 
It is attributed to American heavyweight boxing champ Joe Louis, considered among the finest in the world. He was quoted saying this in The Coshocton Tribune (9 June 1946), prior to a title fight against Billy Conn. Conn said he would “hit and run” in their upcoming match, upon which Louis commented these now famous words.
 
Interestingly enough, Louis’ cultural impact was felt well outside of the ring. He was the first African-American to become a nationwide hero in the USA. He paved the way for the likes of Tiger Woods in golf, breaking the sport’s colour barrier in America by appearing under a sponsor’s exemption in a PGA event in 1952.
 
Despite President Zuma blaming racism for last Friday’s march in which South African civilians took to the streets in protest, photographs and footage of this possibly historical event, paints a far more integrated picture. The march and other news certainly gave us much to ponder.
 
Contemplation drives us to different places, both physical and emotional. Some choose the wilderness, others prefer finery. Some live it up because of an uncertain future approaching, others turn to introspection.
 
A weekend hike came as a welcome escape from last week’s “bad news”. Three generations, grandfather, mother and grandchild set off into the wilderness, taking the bare necessities, as one does on a rigorous hiking trip.
 
While suffering strenuous ups and downs (both physically and psychologically) in the sweltering heat over long distances, the small talk tends to run out. Talk turns inward. Every ounce carried along as your pack strains your body, is reconsidered in terms of whether it was worthwhile tagging it along. As you unpack a few items during a rest, you look at them differently, asking yourself if they were really worth the sweat.
 
It becomes an experience similar to deciding what to carry with us in life.
 
With the inevitable economic downturn ahead, we have to adapt. Downscaling does not have to be a painful process if we choose to have an open mind. It is strangely liberating to lessen your load willingly. In a materialistic world, is it the road less travelled?
 
Hiking, especially this time round, reintroduced the thought of taking only what you simply can’t leave behind. Make a list. Guaranteed, you’ll end up either shocked or surprised.
 
A former South African friend now living in America last week asked me if we have any contingency plans, should matters in SA get worse - “like fleeing”.
 
I contemplated and said: “Nope. I’ll take the road less travelled. I can’t run, but I can hike.”
 
BY CORNELLE CARSTENS
10:24 (GMT+2), Wed, 12 April 2017
