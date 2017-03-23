After a while you learn…

And company doesn’t always mean security.

Not the grief of a child

Of falling down in mid flight

For someone to bring you flowers

After a while you learnThe subtle difference betweenHolding a hand and chaining a soulAnd you learn that love doesn’t mean leaningAnd you begin to learnThat kisses aren’t contractsAnd presents aren’t promisesAnd you begin to accept your defeatsWith your head up and your eyes aheadWith the grace of a womanAnd you learnTo build all your roads on todayBecause tomorrow’s ground isToo uncertain for plansAnd futures have a wayAfter a while you learnThat even sunshine burns if you get too muchSo you plant your own gardenAnd decorate your own soulInstead of waitingAnd you learnThat you really can endureThat you are really strongAnd you really do have worthAnd you learn and you learnWith every good bye you learn.