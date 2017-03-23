Fine, I accept being in the dog box.

The story was published in our Thursday edition, March 30, and an online and printed explanation of the story was to follow in time informing those who had not already twigged, that this was an April Fool's story. This was to be done once we had caught some readers – and that we did!

No sooner had the story come out than manager of Knysna Animal Welfare Society (KAWS), Annelien Kitley, phoned to say that people were contacting her asking how these animals could be bred. Following her call, a statement was immediately put on social media quoting Kitley as saying this kind of crossbreeding was simply not possible.

It must be made clear that KAWS had nothing to do with the origins of this story.

Heather Church of the Garden Route SPCA wrote: "I cannot believe the stupidity or shortsightedness of anyone who was involved with the printing of this shocking and distasteful article (Knysna-Plett Herald front page, March 30). Who would think that it is funny? Many people believe it, and what worries us at the SPCA, is the probability that people will now start trying to get their dogs to mount a chicken or to try to mate any two animals of different breeds to produce a freak animal, thinking it will bring them the fame of the front page of the newspaper."

Apart from some readers who understood it was an April Fool's joke and found it funny, there were some very mean comments.

Where one needs to admit they were wrong, I am the first to do this.

My less than sincere apologies to all those who already had their hopes up making front page fame for a new breed of animal.

I cannot apologise for giving incorrect information as this was not meant to be truth, but a bit of fun in what many readers feel was "bad taste".

I just have one question I would like to put to the offended parties: many families have an array of pets from parrots, budgies, hamsters, cats and dogs to parrots and rabbits and even more – how come none of these animals have taken a fancy to one another and caused all sorts of mutations by now?

Googling the subject brought up a host of people taking the mickey out of animals crossbreeding: a cow and a bison becomes a beefalo; a goat crossed with a sheep becomes a geep; and a tiger with a lion, a liger.

Really, I think those who actually believe in this kind of crossbreeding should think about what happens in nature – that animals are not deviants.

I am plain befused (cross between befuddled and confused) at this attitude.

One post on social media intimates that I have a child who must be a little purple monster for publishing this.My sincere apologies to KAWS and the SPCA for the unfortunate spin-off that impacted them.Why are there not entire farms of hendogs by now, if this was possible?There must really be people who think they can perform miracles by creating new animals.But after a sharp wrap over the knuckles from the SPCA and having caused chaos at KAWS for Annelien Kitley, I rest my case.