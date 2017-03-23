Translate to: 

Just do it…I dare you!

21
“If you wait too long for the perfect moment, the perfect moment will pass you by.” – Chinese proverb.
 
Do stuff while you can. While you are young. Before you look back and think, “Sheesh it’s too late now.”
 
I’ve done a couple of fun things in my life but not nearly as much as I wanted to. The other night I couldn’t sleep. I realised that my 34th birthday is around the corner and my mind was running away with me. As one thought lead to another I started thinking of all the things I still wanted to do. I realised that if I ever wanted children I should probably get my ass into gear. But on the flipside, if I desperately wanted children, wouldn’t I have had them by now? Anyway…that’s slightly off topic.
 
I still want to visit Paris, Flanders (don’t ask me why), the Amalfi Coast, go to the Kruger National Park just one more time. I want to see Mmusi Maimane become president, I want to give my friend’s 2-year-old daughter the doll I bought her for her second birthday…before she turns 3, I want to have one kick-ass birthday party. The sort that everyone talks about for months afterwards.
If you’re young you should do as much as you possibly can, as much as your time and money allow. Go surfing, skateboarding, play tennis, play hockey, dare to be nerdy and play chess or take part in a baking class. Take art classes, you never know, you might be the next Picasso.
 
Take the singing lessons, go horse riding, climb Kilimanjaro, swim with the dolphins or dive with the sharks, dare to be different. Travel, travel & travel some more! Especially when you are young. Remember, you will never be 18-years-old with no debt and no responsibilities. Create memories because they last forever.

It doesn’t matter what you want to do, if your heart says yes and you feel good about it, go for it! Like Nike says: “Just do it”.
 
I watched some young surfers who took part in a big competition this weekend at Victoria Bay. Man are they brave! A swear the youngest kid couldn’t have been older than 9. This tanned, blonde youngster stood up against waves of at least one and a half storeys high. Not scared, riding them like they belong to him! I wish I was that brave at that age…respect kid. I hope you take on everything in life the way you took on those waves on Saturday!
 
Maybe it’s not too late for me to learn to surf, but somehow I always convince myself that I don’t have time or it’s too cold, too hot, I need sleep. This is so wrong! I should just get up off my ass and do the stuff I still can at my age! Life only starts after 33…right?
 
They say you’re never too old to learn. That might be true, but I think you get to old to do stuff! Your brain might know how while in your mind’s eye you are mounting a bareback horse at the age of 72. Realistically your body probably won’t be able to help you out with that one! Do the things you want to do and do it soon. Tomorrow might just be too late!

If I knew 10 years ago what I know today…boy would I have made different decisions in my life. But hey...I’m not dead yet.
 
Here we are, all en route to something bigger and better. Forever chasing our idea of perfect. Good luck with that! You get to a point where you realize that you’ve been chasing so hard that you’ve missed all the most important details that make life beautiful. Don’t make that mistake!
 
Don’t wait too long to make decisions! Otherwise you’ll end up nothing but a victim of eventuality.
 
“Whatever you do, don't congratulate yourself too much or berate yourself either. Your choices are half chance, so are everybody else's.”
 
Make sure you die a legend.
