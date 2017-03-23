Translate to: 

Zuma should be the one to split

15
Why the ongoing emigration of born and bred South Africans to foreign countries whose history and lifestyle are far removed from theirs?
 
Our communities enjoy a rich mix of colour, creed, culture and language. On the streets, workplace, homes and sports-fields, this beautiful and intricate mosaic is reflected in the lives of law-abiding folk who seek a happy and safe environment.
 
But not Zuma, his cronies and crime.
 
South Africa has some of the best climatic conditions in the world, free from cyclones and tornados experienced by so many places abroad. The climate generally ranges from Mediterranean in the southwestern corner to temperate in the interior plateau, and subtropical in the northeast. A perfect place in which to live.
 
Except for Zuma, his cronies and crime.
 
Here, a plethora of religions peacefully co-exist, each preaching love and tolerance to a greater or lesser degree. But unlike other countries we don't kill or rape in the name of religion. A paradise in the making.
 
Except for Zuma, his cronies and crime.
 
And what about our unique sense of humour? Like where else in the world would you find a Cape coloured's laughter lines? It's been stitched into the South African societal fabric - and we adore it.
 
Except for Zuma, his cronies and crime.
 
So how do we stop mass departures?
Simple. Get rid of Zuma, his cronies and crime in 2019.
 
Talking of Zuma, this one from Gatiep:
"Meraai, have you heard this one: An American doctor says: 'Medicine in my country is so advanced that we take a kidney out of one man, put it in another, and have him looking for work in six weeks'. A British doctor: 'We can take a lung out of one person, put it in another, and have him looking for work in four weeks'.
 
A Canadian doctor: 'Our medicine is so advanced we can take half a heart out of one person, put it in another, and have them both looking for work in two weeks'. A South African doctor: (We took a man with NO brain, made him president, and now the whole country is looking for work)."
 
Please, don't allow this man to force us to leave. He is the one who has to go.
11:46 (GMT+2), Tue, 04 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is...
Power Rangers
Power Rangers
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something...
Jagveld
Jagveld
Emma le Roux is on her way home to the family farm in the Great Karoo....
Rock Dog
Rock Dog
Bodi (Luke Wilson), a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, is expected to become the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think President Jacob Zuma should step down?
Yes
George Herald 99%
No
George Herald 1%
Men
Women
Search
Mr_Enigmatic
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 40.
roadrunner_331
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 51 and 62.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up