Zuma should be the one to split

Why the ongoing emigration of born and bred South Africans to foreign countries whose history and lifestyle are far removed from theirs?

Our communities enjoy a rich mix of colour, creed, culture and language. On the streets, workplace, homes and sports-fields, this beautiful and intricate mosaic is reflected in the lives of law-abiding folk who seek a happy and safe environment.

But not Zuma, his cronies and crime.

South Africa has some of the best climatic conditions in the world, free from cyclones and tornados experienced by so many places abroad. The climate generally ranges from Mediterranean in the southwestern corner to temperate in the interior plateau, and subtropical in the northeast. A perfect place in which to live.

Except for Zuma, his cronies and crime.

Here, a plethora of religions peacefully co-exist, each preaching love and tolerance to a greater or lesser degree. But unlike other countries we don't kill or rape in the name of religion. A paradise in the making.

Except for Zuma, his cronies and crime.

And what about our unique sense of humour? Like where else in the world would you find a Cape coloured's laughter lines? It's been stitched into the South African societal fabric - and we adore it.

Except for Zuma, his cronies and crime.

Simple. Get rid of Zuma, his cronies and crime in 2019.

"Meraai, have you heard this one: An American doctor says: 'Medicine in my country is so advanced that we take a kidney out of one man, put it in another, and have him looking for work in six weeks'. A British doctor: 'We can take a lung out of one person, put it in another, and have him looking for work in four weeks'.

A Canadian doctor: 'Our medicine is so advanced we can take half a heart out of one person, put it in another, and have them both looking for work in two weeks'. A South African doctor: (We took a man with NO brain, made him president, and now the whole country is looking for work)."

Please, don't allow this man to force us to leave. He is the one who has to go.