Living life (nearly) carb free…

During the last 3 weeks I lost a belt size and about 2kgs. Why? Because I recently went into the change rooms in Edgars and almost started crying when I looked in the mirror…I was flabby and my tummy was hanging over the denim short…I was NOT going to look like this, and I was certainly not going to buy a size bigger.

So how did I do it? Simple. I cut out carbs. Not completely, but I removed rice (any kind), potatoes, bread (any kind), pasta (any kind), pastries, doughs, sugar (this includes any sweets, chocolates, carbonated drinks, fruit juice, mixing cool drinks etc.) and I limited my fruit intake. Oh, and absolutely no junk food, not even a little, didn’t even look at it!

I didn’t give up wine. My reason for this is also simple. I’m not going to stop drinking for the rest of my life, so my diet simply has to work with my ‘drinking habits’. One of my only creature comforts, so no ways the ‘diet’ was going to take that away from me.

What I did do was to change my beer to light beer (light in kilojoules, not alcohol)…but I still drink wine…red and white.

I always say don’t diet, change your lifestyle.

Crash diets don’t work and if you’re going to go back to living ‘normally’ after you have reached your goal weight, then what’s the point? Unless you have plans in place to maintain your goal weight, ‘dieting’ is senseless.

Put in the effort and make the changes (as difficult as it might be). Keep going, motivate yourself, don’t give up even when you think you can’t do this anymore, drink lots of water and don’t weigh yourself everyday…rather once a week. Go see a dietician or some expert if you have to, drink lots of water. No amount of pills will make you lose weight. The only thing that works is pure determination, loads of water, exercise and eating healthy. Even if you take a walk on the beach during lunch, or after work or before work. Do something else than the ordinary get home, poor a glass of wine, start supper, eat, go to bed – routine! Oh…and drink more water.

Cutting carbs in favour of fat is a huge change for your metabolism. Your body needs some time to adjust to this change. This period of adjustment can sometimes cause flu-like symptoms. Fatigue is the most common one, but you could also get muscle cramps, headaches, dizziness and mental fog.

PS. I also exchanged my office chair for a giant pink body ball. You must see it to believe it…looks like I swallowed too much bubble gum (which I don’t eat). It’s actually quite a sight for sore eyes and caused some open office comments the first week or so, but now I sit and work all the while balancing on my pink ball without touching the ground.

BY KRISTY KOLBERG

I’m no expert, but I suppose you will lose weight quicker if you don’t drink alcohol. The choice is yours, but what happens when you have reached your goal weight? Will you start drinking alcohol again? How will you maintain your weight…and this brings me to my next point.Now I’m no dietician…not even remotely, but I know what works for me. What has always worked for me. My ‘no-carb-diet’ might not work for everyone, it doesn’t matter. Find a lifestyle that works for you and that you can stick by. Take it day-by-day and before you know it, it will become habit!10 Ways to beat carb flu:1. Eat fatty fish or take fish oil2. Don’t skimp on salt3. Eat enough potassium4. Take magnesium5. Stay hydrated6. Eat more fat7. Include some medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) in that fat8. Consider ketone supplements9. Move around a lot at a slow pace10. Reduce carbs gradually (Source: Mark’s daily apple)