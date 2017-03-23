Translate to: 

It's a funny country

13
A quarter of the year, 2017, is gone. In the larger scope of things, that is certainly no laughing matter considering that the clock ticks past a particular second in time, but once.
 
But before gloom gets the upper hand, consider this, that South Africans truly have most commendable innate ability to see the humour in the direst of situations.
 
The worse things become, it seems, the faster the turnaround in softening the blow by finding something to laugh about. Take the horrifying incident at the Spur recently, during which two adults shouted profanities at each other in full view of everyone else in the jam-packed family restaurant. Long before the one party in this “unfortunate racist incident” received telephonic death threats, humorous comments were running rife.
 
An Afrikaans performer residing in Belgium visited Mossel Bay last year, presenting her acclaimed work. During an interview after the show, discussing her gut-wrenching lyrics and haunting music, she mentioned that often after performances in South Africa, members of the audience would slip her the card of a counsellor or psychologist to help her get rid of her past, seemingly riddled with emotional hurt.
 
In Europe, she reckons, audiences are not uncomfortable interacting with heavy emotion. However, in South Africa, she says, “people just want to laugh”.
 
But humour is anything but trivial. It is powerful social commentary.
 
In a recent interview with the former editor, Bun Booyens, regarding the illustrious history of Die Burger, Booyens mentioned that in its more than 100 years of existence, the newspaper only had three cartoonists. The paper’s very first cartoonist, DC Boonzaaier, had an intense dislike of the politician, Louis Botha. Upon being appointed at Die Burger, he solemnly vowed to “draw Botha out of politics”. And so he did. Not too long after his appointment, Botha was sent packing, leaving the world of politics for good.
 
Then came TO Honiball, famous for creating the inimitable Adoons and his family and in doing so, raising baboons (often the laughing stock of both the animal and the human world in terms of unflattering comparisons, that is) to the level of celebrities in South Africa.
 
For the past couple of decades, many readers have bought Die Burger, specifically to enjoy the social commentary conjured up by Fred Shapiro. Shapiro describes himself as a visual columnist. One of his cartoons published in the Sunday Times (September 2008), showing President Zuma raping “Lady Justice” is listed among the top 15 worldwide that impacted history. It is, therefore, no surprise that Shapiro has been sued for R21 million over the years for poking fun at SA’s Number One. But he vowed to stick to his craft, regardless.
 
Forget about the old adage: Africa is not for sissies. Be a sissie or whatever you like, but never lose your sense of humour. It’s essential to survival - at least on the southernmost tip of Africa!
 
Tomorrow is April Fool’s Day. Be sure to find at least one thing to LOL about.
 
BY CORNELLE CARSTENS
11:53 (GMT+2), Thu, 30 March 2017
