So little time, so much love

My kitten, not even four months old, was very ill. Despite several hospital visits and all the prayers in the world, she suffered from an illness from which she could never recover.

In the very short while I had her, she has brought to me the joy only an animal can give: unconditional love, she made me laugh when she brought dried leaves in from the garden to play with, she made a huge hole in our curtain by climbing and swinging on it, she crawled so deep into my heart that the place she made is indelible – a place left permanently for Minx.

When I was sick recently she knew to comfort me, by sitting on my chest she purred and kneaded the way kittens do, never leaving me alone for long. Somehow she knew that I needed to hold her when I was going through a rough patch, that stroking her calmed me, healed me, restored my faith.

There was not a day that I didn't look forward to going home to her. She would be waiting for the car and I would scoop her up and kiss her soft little person until she was really bored and wanted to go on the never-ending exploration that is the life of a kitten.

So I hugged her fiercely against my heart, thanked her for the time she spent with us, nuzzled into her sweet kitten smell and with the help of Dr Mark Shortreed let her slip away.

I also told her that there would be lots of dry leaves to play with in heaven – and asked God in that moment to please let us meet again. She was my friend, after all.

Don't let your heart hold any tears.

Reading this shortly before she went, I hold onto the part where author unknown says, "Don't grieve it must be you who has to decide this thing to do."

In time I will know for sure it was a kindness I did. My head knows it for now, but my aching heart has not yet caught up.

There are many articles written about the grief of losing an animal. The words of this counsellor help: "You won't get over it. I don't believe we ever 'get over' the loss of someone we've loved so much. But you'll do something much better. Gradually, and in your own time, you'll make peace with yourself and then you'll make peace with your loss. And you'll go on from there."

Thank you, Mark Shortreed, for giving me the strength to do what was right. Thank you for trying so hard to make her better.

When the time came to say goodbye all I wanted to do was hold on to her, never to let her go, but this could not be.There is a notice on the wall at Knysna Veterinary Clinic by an author unknown, which reads:The Last BattleIf it should be that I grow frail and weakAnd pain should keep me from my sleep,Then will you do what must be done,For this – the last battle – can't be won.You will be sad, I understand,But don't let grief then stay your hand,For on this day, more than the rest,Your love and friendship must stand the test.We have had so many happy years,You wouldn't want me to suffer so.When the time comes, please, let me go.Take me to where to my needs they'll tend,Only, stay with me till the endAnd hold me firm and speak to meUntil my eyes no longer see.I know in time you will agreeIt is a kindness you do to me.Although my tail its last has waved,From pain and suffering I have been saved.Don't grieve that it must be youWho has to decide this thing to do;We've been so close – we two – these years [this short time],As always, thank you for sharing your love and infinite compassion, not only with your little patient, but also so generously with me.