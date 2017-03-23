I grew up in an artistic home. My parents love art, and have been collecting it for years.

And since a young age, I've was drawn to Vincent van Gogh's art.

In high school, I 'copied' his paintings every chance I got - my favourite by far was 'Starry Night'.

It's like you could feel his emotion in that painting.

Unfortunately, it was also the last painting I ever made...

Until 2 months ago when I started taking art lessons again.

My hand is still very stupid - it's like I can't make the ideas in my head appear on the paper - but I'm getting there. And I'm loving every minute of it.

And as Van Gogh said:

"If you hear a voice within you say “you cannot paint,” then by all means paint and that voice will be silenced."