Scooting from fuel fund farce

Scooters are making a comeback. Not surprisingly, given the punitive price of fuel based on a skewed formula reminiscent of cricket’s Duckworth-Lewis.

And drivers of these two-wheeled midgets are able to slip in and out of heavy traffic like daredevils slaloming on waterskis.

And the latest ones come in all colours. A bright blue one whizzed past me on the freeway recently. The driver was Rosey, our favourite cameriere, doffed out in a yellow wind-breaker, green goggles, pink helmet and bright red boots. Thankfully motorists in conventional vehicles can pick out this moving rainbow easily, so the danger of sideswiping is minimised.

Our first family vehicle was a scooter – a second hand Vespa, nogal. They came only in shiny black. Same as Rolls Royces. I’ll never forget the excitement greeting me when chugging (still unfamiliar with hand clutch and accelerator) up the driveway after taking delivery. Wifey and our first-born daughter were jumping up and down, screaming: “Daddy’s got wheels! Two of them!”

Would you believe in those days helmets weren’t a necessity. In fact, I don’t think they existed. OK, perhaps traffic patterns weren’t as hectic as today, so head protection evidently wasn’t considered.

My wife used to go shopping with our two-year-old on the pillion. Later the fearless urchin would stand between the driver and handlebars. Today the driver would probably be jailed for child abuse.

One day we contemplated going to Durban from Joburg. Petrol would cost us less than five bucks – there and back. Before the arrival of fuel fiddlers. But good sense and parents’ vocal beatings prevailed, so we opted for the nearest picnic spot.

We even chanced getting into the Sterlig drive-in cinema (now a home for seniors on the site). Never will I forget the cashier’s wide-eyed look of horror when espying two adults and a youngster on a two-wheeler wanting to sit through Gone with the Wind. Luckily the trip back to the main road via the in-coming drive-in traffic was a doddle. Some sympathetic motorists good-naturedly hooted as we passed by.

It was a sad day when we traded in Vespy for a blue Ford Prefect. But if we were ever to get to Durban or drive-in . . .And I was promoted to the sub-editors’ desk, so a scooter would in no way fit in with my elevated status.But that was pre-millennium.