The power of the pen

18
Steering this ship is an onerous task and has never been more so than now.
 
My father gave me a copy of the writings of Kahlil Gibran's. I never intended becoming a journalist, but from a very young age learnt this from The Prophet.
 
"The moving finger writes and having writ moves on: nor all thy piety nor wit
Shall lure it back to cancel half a line,
Nor all thy tears wash out a word of it.”
 
What people very often do not understand is how heavily what is said here weighs on all journalists, but especially on an editor who is ultimately responsible for where the buck stops.
 
We have some stories where readers approach us with happy news, good news, but on the whole it is not like this.
Nowadays a newspaper journalist is like Google on high speed – rather than the yellow pages in the old days.
 
We change subjects and are expected to become instant experts on topics that range from court procedure to laws about animal cruelty, to you name it, all day and in minutes.
 
Doing our best to always get every fact correct, to get the correct response from those who feature in the story, to create an article that is absolutely truthful and fair to all the parties involved is not always easy – especially with the enormous time constraints on us. But this is something that we simply have to do before publishing anything online or in the paper.
 
Very different than the way bloggers get away with half-truths and unsubstantiated information. Lately we have had a deluge of questions about the water situation, which Stefan Goosen addressed in a comprehensive article.
 
We regularly get readers hammering the municipality. It is not our duty, and cannot be, to decide whether this is warranted or not. It is our duty, however, to investigate and ask the municipality for their reaction and response.
 
If we publish a story about, just for example, a murder, E. coli in the water or no money for fixing potholes, especially over holiday periods, estate agents will tell us of the damage. People who come to buy a house here and see this kind of news run away with their money and potential spend in Knysna, which the town so desperately needs.
 
At the end of the day the power of the pen is mighty, the responsibility of any newspaper huge – and we are doing our best for each and every one of you who read this paper and contribute to it.
 
Does this mean we don't publish the truth or hold it for a convenient time?
 
No, this would be unethical of any editor. If a breaking story that is bad publicity for Knysna hits the front page during a prime festival it has to be used, but with all available information.
 
We do not sensationalise stories, we as journalists do not have personal agendas but present to the community and readers truthfully what is happening. For those who do not understand this, have mercy on us!
 
Sometimes it is so difficult to have to work under pressure and get it right, but this is our raison d'être and responsibility.
09:28 (GMT+2), Thu, 23 March 2017
