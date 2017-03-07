Translate to: 

If Zuma can do it, so can we

Every so often my little old-fashioned mailbox is stuffed with flyers advertising herbal and tribal remedies – which come via various magicians cum astrologers cum healers in town – all from my ancestors, allegedly.
 
This week our President Jacob Zuma jetted into the Nelson Mandela Bay and in a blatant show of dissent he threw his weight behind Andile Lungisa's election as regional chairperson of the ANC – despite ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe's disapproval.
 
Why this is relevant is that to justify this, Zuma said it was what the ancestors wanted. "When we do things the wrong way the ancestors get angry. This requires elders to take up sticks to find the root cause … and now the ancestors agree that Lungisa should be elected."
 
Based on this I have decided to consider spell casting, approval from my ancestors and even blessings.
One particular flyer promises to help with problems ranging from marriage, financial, in relationships, falling pregnant, business, evil spirits, curse catching.
 
I can choose from "a magic ring for luck, holy oil to win the lotto, a penis enlargement (this one I will give a miss), removal of bad omens, weight loss, falling hair, see enemies, be loved, fortune telling, palm reading and how to stop drugs".
 
Wow, I can recover a "lost love in 48 hours, win money, overcome a long illness, attract clients, win court cases, get my salary increased", and more or less put my life into perfect order.
 
"Chronic disease, win lotto, find out if partner is cheating, bring back lost lover, make women private part small and tight and pregnancy problems", are the promises offered by one of five flyers this week.
Such a choice of healers and cures, all here in the Knysna CBD!
 
Seeing that the financial year end is coming up, a spell to increase my income might be worth it, my lost engagement ring might come back, I may just mysteriously lose weight irrespective of how many bags of crisps I eat.
 
Best of all is going to be winning the lotto so I can go on a long holiday to the Philippines.
 
There is nothing that these wizards cannot cure or make happen, so hell, don't chuck the flyers away and not consider a consult with your ancestors – it did, after all, work for our president this week and in his case had been more powerful than the Constitutional Court in South Africa.
07:56 (GMT+2), Thu, 16 March 2017
