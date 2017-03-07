Translate to: 

Long life? Cat’s out of the bag

15
Sleep is for the birds. Or so I was led to believe over the years. But, thinking about it, do birds sleep? Where did the expression originate? The dictionary tells a weird tale. “Worthless, not to be taken seriously, no good. For example, ‘Politicians are for the birds’. This term has been said to allude to horse droppings from which birds would extract seeds”. Hey?
 
What has this got to do with the price of eggs? Sorry, I digress. Scientists have it that sleep is essential to longevity. Look at the animals, they say. All animals (no mention of birds) have cat naps. I’m confused. Do other animals have cat naps? How would dogs feel about having cat naps? Won’t elephant feel offended being equated with cats? If I was Jumbo I would follow the law of the jungle and trample all over them for pride’s sake. Sorry, sidetracked again.
 
Evidently sleep helps revive certain parts of the human anatomy contributing to living a few more years. To make it easy for us dumb asses they point to tests done on mice given sleep induced medication. When they awake they’re more active. And live longer. Active? Breed like rabbits? Can’t be, rabbits have no time for sleep. Cat naps? Forget it, they too have their pride.
 
Seriously, the bad news is that ongoing sleep deficiency is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and stroke.
 
But I believe, probably in ignorance, there’s different strokes for different folk. Take me, nearing the eina eighties: two heart attacks, polyps in my bladder, tonsils yanked out, gout in my left big toe, cataracts in both eyes gouged out, a torn meniscus on my left leg and bouts of pneumonia. And not forgetting cyclical expanding and contracting piles. Oh, and the trots.
And I’m still alive.
 
And have never taken regular cat naps. Firstly, I’m impartial to cats, and secondly, I’m scared I won’t wake up and find myself in some foreign territory, having reunions with old enemies who’ve gone before. Like the farmer from whom I stole my Heidi. He would surely clobber me over the head with his harp. Or impale me with a pitch fork.
Birds? Politicians? Horse droppings? Cats? Mice? Farmers?
 
Sleepless nights for how long more?
08:52 (GMT+2), Mon, 13 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kong: Skull Island
Kong: Skull Island
The producers of Godzilla reimagine the origins of one the most powerful...
T2: Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
After 20 years abroad, Mark Renton returns to Scotland and reunites with...
Logan: The Wolverine
Logan: The Wolverine
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide...
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several...
The Great Wall (3D)
The Great Wall (3D)
European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you volunteer at a local charity organisation?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 72%
I've been meaning to, I just don't have the time
George Herald 8%
Men
Women
Search
DonCharles
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 50.
SundanceKid007
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 52.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up