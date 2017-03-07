No matter who you are, where you work or what you do, there will always be someone who talks about you behind your back.

I'm not really one to concern myself with what others have to say, but a friend of mine was honestly hurt and unfairly judged when someone she works with told their boss that she (my friend) was not doing her job 'well enough'.

Said boss then confronted my friend, and it turned into quite an ugly mess.

The incident reminded me of this quote - something I think everyone should read:

Tell my mistakes to me, and not to others. For they are to be corrected by me, not by them.