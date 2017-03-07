Translate to: 

The day we send our politicos packing

What sense is there in international days? If the event is that important, why make a fuss for one day only? Cancer and women and child abuse are real issues and should be addressed and emphasised daily, not yearly.
 
It's Human Rights Day soon. Another subject that should be enjoying our collective scrutiny. Sadly, the day has been turned into political speech making, and instead of finding solutions to the ever-present monsters, politicos use the platform to blather blame on past regimes and present opposition parties. All except their own.
 
Under the ANC, the poor are still being deprived, while its leaders and lackeys get fat with snouts deep in the gravy. The term 'human rights' in this case is a misnomer. Instead we're left with rhetoric dripping with hypocrisy.
 
Google says there are hundreds of international days. Wading through the list, I came across some ridiculous ones, but at least they're fun and don't require any depth of intelligence.
 
The one equated with politicians is Lame Duck Day. Festival of Sleep Day is also appropriate, given the number of somnolent parliamentarians during the Budget Speech.
 
In all fairness, many of them, including No 1, can't get around more than three figures at a time, so the sums rattled off by the finance minister means zilch - so why not steal a nap or two? Just thought up one of my own. Might even make the Google list. Free from Politicians Day. Give them the day off - in fact, why not a full year to stay out of our hair?
 
For the number of tasks they get through, a year away won't change things. On the contrary, without their meddling, the community at large would form new relationships without self-serving policies. Sport would be freed from the dreaded affirmative action and allow the better sportsmen, no matter colour or creed, to give their best and entertain crowds who for a magic moment, could forget the existence of a country ruled by cuckoo crooks.
 
And who knows, politicians led by Frenetic Fikile, and away from their arduous (sic) duties, might be able to pitch at sporting events and experience first-hand the cameraderie of thousands of colour-blind spectators. The only colours seen are those worn by players and their followers. Just maybe the exercise will rub off on future parliaments.
 
If only...
07:37 (GMT+2), Wed, 08 March 2017
