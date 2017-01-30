Translate to: 

Bullying: Pack your punch

A colleague, known to produce gems in terms of social commentary, said of facebook: "The best and the worst thing about facebook, is the same. The fact that everyone has an opinion."
 
As much as social media networks have been crucified for often showing their dark underbelly, their usefulness also stands above reasonable doubt. Earlier this week, I started a debate on my personal facebook page on bullying. Responses online, some shared to the page, others received privately, were diverse, interesting, sometimes heart wrenching.
 
Parents shared stories on having survived the bullies, yet now (helplessly) seeing their children suffer the same fate. One respondent stated that for fear of history repeating itself, she decided not to have children at all. Sadly, one parent commented on having had experience of being both sides of the fence - first as the parent of the bully and then of the same child becoming the victim.
 
Bullying is primarily defined as encompassing physical acts (hitting, pushing, kicking), verbal aggression (name-calling, abusive language) or relational aggression (spreading rumours or socially excluding peers). Cyberbullying, according to the Centre for Justice and Crime Prevention, constitutes almost a third or more of "traditional" bullying, simply elevating it to "the next level".
 
Although dated by now and granted that statistics on bullying in South Africa are few and far between, a poll undertaken in 2014, indicated that 58% of the respondents had been targeted by bullies. The two main problems were bullying at school and on social media networks. An estimated 160 000 children miss school every day out of fear of attack or intimidation by other learners.
 
Is it an indictment on the schooling system that according to these numbers, two out of three learners are worried about being bullied at school? Can control over the youthful material in schools be successfully managed by a handful of grown-ups with a limited skill set? Especially considering that the expectation is to turn children into functioning, capable human beings, able to make a useful contribution to society? Should bullies and their victims be brought in line with the South African Constitution which harnesses human rights par excellence? Would this not pave the way toward building a generation of responsible adults who will refrain from blatantly (sometimes even criminally) disrespecting others?
 
Responses received in my online debate that really became a thorn in the side, were those advocating passivism. Sure - walking away from bullying is the way of least resistance, but does this disarm or empower the bully?
Opinions, by design, can pack a punch. Walk away then, if you must, but have an opinion. Your voice can be your fist, a statement, an action. And action can change behaviour. Behaviour becomes habit. Habit becomes lifestyle. If we start today, soon the world can change. For both bullies and their victims.
 
* Send your opinion to cornelle@groupeditors.co.za
