Photographic competition

Something completely different for a change... photographic competitions.

Photography contests aren’t for everyone, that’s a given. And rightfully so – not everyone wants to parade their work around in front of a bunch a strangers who have no obligation to protect your feelings or ego, nor does everyone desire to put in all the work it takes to actually make a successful entry into the ever expanding pool of photo competitions.

Competition is a healthy part of any industry and shouldn't be discarded as being bad. Instead we should embrace it alongside our community. It's important to realise that you can compete within the community without creating bad blood or tension.

Competition is more about developing and improving our own work than it is putting down others. If we remember that then we can use the healthy competition to strengthen the market and continue to grow and learn from one another.

If the competition you are entering has a theme, make sure you understand exactly what it is the judges are looking for.

Themed competitions will normally have a brief, which if read fully, could give you clues and information as to what the judges are looking for. Now, although the best advise would be to follow the theme exactly, you shouldn’t let this dilute your creativity, and stop you from producing something unique, so the advice here is to read the brief fully and keep within the boundaries of the theme.