Is there a way to stop killers and rapists?

Murder has become a way of life. Farmers are slaughtered daily. Families are snuffed out through domestic killings. Politically-motivated murders are increasing. Innocent bystanders, often children, are taking bullets from guns owned by gangsters. Tourists are victims of knife-wielding thugs who kill for a cellphone. The list goes on. Figures show the number of murders can be equated to the number of road deaths.

Rape too, is common place.

For how long are we as a nation, going to accept this state of affairs? If not, what plan can be put forward to act as a deterrent to rid our otherwise wonderful country from this evil perpetuated by monsters?

Put another way, the present judicial system and law enforcement have failed dismally. Putting murderers and rapists behind bars has in no way stopped the killing spree. Even giving the guilty life sentences - some even double or triple sentences – has not in the least scared off would-be killers. It's as if they are fully prepared to be jailed as long as they snuff out a life.

About fifteen years ago, a principal of our children's school (and a wonderful friend of the family) was murdered by his wife. A good man, an educator of note and keen sportsman. Who can forget his sense of humour and characteristic giggle? His life was shortened by a woman who carefully planned his murder over a two-year period. She was given a "life sentence".

Now here's the thing. She's been released from jail. A free person. And has the cheek to go on Facebook and ask to be friends.

Her husband, father and grandfather? He wasn't allowed the opportunity to live a full life; cut short by a murderess who is now enjoying the life of an innocent being.

Is this fair? Ask his relatives, children, grandchildren, fellow teachers, scholars and close friends. The answer is a resounding "NO". It's grossly unfair and cruel.

Surely, it's time for us as a nation to debate the issue and come up with a solution to stem the monstrous tide. The government too, must have the political will to address the issue and ask the citizenry whether "a life for a life" is the answer. We know how victims will respond.

We know too, the status quo will never crack it.