The day you meet your match

15
What's in a name? Depends on what name and to whom it belongs. Take my name. At one time, I thought it was rare, almost exclusive to an elite group.
 
Wrong. I've discovered my namesake.
 
The garden was getting out of hand, with weeds smothering the flowers. And not having green fingers and all thumbs when it comes to soiling my hands, I set out to find me a gardener. As luck would have it, I spotted one working in a neighbouring garden. Yes, he can help me on Friday.
 
"What's your name?"
"Cliff," he says.
"No, no, can't be," I shout back.
"Why?" he asks with a frown.
"I'm Cliff," I respond.
 
With a smile showing sparkling white teeth like chalk on a blackboard, he retorts, "So am I".
 
Huffily I tell him to pitch on Friday.
 
On the said morning, I get a phone call from the Xhosa guard at the main gate to our complex. "Mr Cliff, there's a man here says he's your gardener. Says his name is Cliff. I think he's lying."
 
"No. Send him in, his name is Cliff."
 
There's a pregnant pause on the phone, then an incredulous, "Aikona! Ububhanxa! Ngakholeleki!"
 
Cliff arrives pushing his bike. "Flat tyre," he explains.
 
After showing him where to find the tools he sets to work. It's obvious he knows his oats, and the weeds fill fifteen black bags. To show I know something about gardening, I point out a bush I suggest is a weed.
 
"No, no, Cliff," he says. "That's a tomato plant". I walk off in a huff, because my Heidi wins a bet. And he calls me by my Christian name. Cheeky sod.
 
After work, with bicycle in the boot, I give him a lift to a garage to sort out the tyre. He takes out his cellphone and asks my number. "What are you going to use as a contact name?" I enquire.
 
"Obviously," he replies, "Cliff2".
"No, no. I'm Cliff1."
"No, you're not. On my phone, you're Cliff2." A touch of insolence?
 
I was tempted to throw him out of the car with his two-wheeler.
 
Glad I didn't. He's back, and the garden is blooming.
 
The two Cliffs have become a work in progress.
 
Enkosi Kakhulu! Ndadibana umdlalo wam.
 
BY CLIFF BUCHLER
13:03 (GMT+2), Tue, 21 February 2017
