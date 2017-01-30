Hello operator ...?

Politics. It conjures up the notion "stay clear", yet few topics offer more potentially hilarious material.

Said by an opinion leader this week - referring to last week's SONA (State of the Nation Address) - "Who needs to the Moscow Circus, when our very own parly boasts entertainment like that?"

The unsavoury groping between the white-shirted thugs and unruly members of the EFF, edged the event closer to scenes in a B-grade action movie. And this week, the soap opera-like drama ensued in parliament, bearing resemblance to the Jerry Springer Show as members of opposition parties laid into each other, spewing insults during the SONA debate.

But not all is lost. President Trump on Monday seemed to have finally worked through his Rolodex, arriving at the last letter in the alphabet and he made a call to President Zuma.

Although little detail is known about the conversation, it is reported that the two presidents reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. They also discussed the need to work together on multilateral issues and the quest for peace and stability on the African continent.

There are fears Trump will repeal the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to which SA is a beneficiary, but political analysts say at least the "lines of communication are open".

During the conversation, President Zuma congratulated President Trump on his election as the 45th president of the United States of America. (One can but hope that Number One didn't get tongue-tied again in his pronunciation of the number.)

Either way, this must have been a blow for those campaigning to send Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr to meet President Trump, requesting him to place sanctions on the ANC government over "white genocide". Hofmeyr withdrew from the campaign on Tuesday, not because raising 100K for the trip proves difficult, but "it's getting the invitation in the first place that's proving to be the biggest hurdle".

During the presidents' telecon this week, nothing about "white genocide" was raised.

Poor Steve must feel terribly disappointed in the Republican president. After all he even presented himself as "willing" to sing at the inauguration, though he never cracked the presidential nod.

One is tempted to imagine how that presidential telecon on Monday could have played out.

Trump: "Hello operator … get me President Zee on the line."

Zuma: "This is Jacob …"

Trump: "Hey Jake! What's up bro? Quite a show you put on there at SONA … we could use guys like you here in the States man!"

Zuma: "Eish brother - don't even joke! I could use your advice on building a wall at Nkandla to keep the haters at bay. How much will it cost? Four and fifty million nine hundred thousand and seventy ten hundred rand?"

It's fair play to comment within the Margin, as long as you remember the words of Napoleon Bonaparte: "In politics, stupidity is not a handicap."

BY CORNELLE CARSTENS